Surgeon transplants a pig's kidney into a brain-dead human in groundbreaking surgery

John Oliver threw a jab at the spread of misinformation among the immigrant diaspora in the U.S., including the Vietnamese community, in an episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” The misinformation disease: In the episode, which aired on Oct. 11, Oliver said the spread of misinformation among the immigrant community was fueled by the lack of platforms that deliver reliable and accurate news in their languages, according to VN Express. “For many older Vietnamese Americans, there is such a vacuum of credible news channels that broadcast in Vietnamese,” he said.