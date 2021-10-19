Surgeon transplants a pig's kidney into a brain-dead human in groundbreaking surgery

NextShark
Japanese scientists have developed a vaccine that successfully stopped five different types of coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Stopping the source: The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, looked at ways to halt future pandemics by vaccinating against severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-related) coronaviruses, a species of viruses consisting of many known strains. Health officials have raised concerns about how viruses that emerge in animals have become more common to jump to humans, such as in the cases of bird flu, swine flu, Ebola, and MERS.