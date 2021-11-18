Surgeon who tricked patients and bilked insurers out of millions gets 7 years in prison

Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson

Moses deGraft-Johnson, a one-time jet-setting heart surgeon who walked away with millions of dollars for medical procedures he never performed, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker imposed the punishment during a hearing Thursday at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee. Walker also ordered him to pay $28.4 million in restitution — the same amount he bilked from the government and private insurers.

DeGraft-Johnson, a Ghana native who came to America as a child and rose to prominence in the medical world, was indicted in February 2020 on numerous health-care fraud and related charges. He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to all counts.

An initial pre-sentence report prepared for the court recommended a sentence roughly between 24 and 29 years in prison. DeGraft-Johnson's lawyer, Mark O'Mara of Orlando, asked for a lower sentence, citing his client's "substantial cooperation" with authorities, his personal characteristics and his lack of a previous criminal history.

The Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida, the office of Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson, located on Centennial Boulevard. A federal grand jury indicted Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson on numerous health-care fraud charges.

Back story:

Check back with Tallahassee.com for more on this story.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee surgeon who bilked insurers gets 7 years in prison