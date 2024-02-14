Surgery on Babydog is successful

Feb. 14—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Surgery on Babydog, the well-known English Bulldog belonging to Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice, was successful Tuesday, the governor's office announced.

"While today was really tough, Babydog has always been tough, too," Gov. Jim Justice said. "Babydog says 'One ACL surgery down and one more to go!' We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers we have received. Cathy and I ask for continued thoughts and prayers for Babydog going forward."

The surgery was performed by Dr. Otto I. Lanz, DVM, DACVS, at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine's Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Babydog is facing challenges with both of her hind knees, with the surgery for the other knee planned within the next two to four months.

Babydog, who has captured the hearts of West Virginians across the state, has been a constant companion to Justice and his family. She has become a familiar face in the governor's office and at public events, loving everyone and bringing a smile to all who meet her.

"It's heartbreaking to see Babydog in pain," Justice said. "We're hopeful these surgeries will provide her with the relief she needs to get back on the road with me meeting West Virginians and snacking on chicken nuggets.

"We believe in the power of prayer, and we are grateful for the thoughts and prayers of everyone who loves Babydog as much as we do. We ask for your continued prayers for her successful surgery and speedy recovery."

West Virginia Democratic Chair, Mike Pushkin, issued a statement Tuesday in response to the news that Baby Dog was undergoing surgery.

"On behalf of the West Virginia Democratic Party, I want to extend our thoughts and best wishes to Gov. Jim Justice and his family as their dog, Baby Dog, undergoes surgery. Pets hold a special place in our homes and hearts, becoming part of our families," Pushkin said. "We recognize the bond between Governor Justice and Baby Dog, which has been evident in public appearances and has brought smiles to many across our state. It's a reminder of the universal love and concern we share for our pets."

"As Democrats, we believe that the power of community and compassion extend beyond political lines, especially in times of personal challenge," Pushkin said. "It's important to remember that, despite our political differences, we are united in our humanity and compassion. We hope for a swift and complete recovery."

