Surgery patients got half fentanyl doses as dentist took rest for himself, feds say

Several patients who went to an Illinois dentist for oral surgery only received about half-strength doses of anesthesia — because the doctor had pocketed half for “his personal use,” officials say.

Dentist Phillip Jensen, of Rochester, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Illinois on 20 charges connected to drug diversion, acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, tampering with consumer products and falsifying health statements, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

His defense attorney declined to make a statement when contacted by McClatchy News.

Authorities say the 61-year-old Springfield-area dentist would remove the safety caps from vials of fentanyl prior to surgery, pierce through the vials, extract half of the highly addictive drug and then store it for himself, according to an indictment filed in court. Before going in for surgery, officials say Jensen would refill the vials with a different substance and glue the safety cap back on.

“Jensen then took the adulterated fentanyl — which was now at half its labeled strength — and administered it to his patients as anesthesia,” officials say, adding patients were not aware of what had been done.

He did so for at least eight different oral surgery patients who visited from Jan. 17, 2020, through Aug. 11, 2020, according to court records.

A ninth patient who received the adulterated opioid reported “serious bodily injury” as result of the doctor’s actions, officials said.

In most cases, authorities say Jensen made entries in the patients’ medical records that showed they received full-strength fentanyl.

Jensen is also accused of giving fentanyl to eight others “outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose” from January through August 2020.

The indictment also says Jensen knowingly tried concealing fraudulent services he provided to three patients in connection to health care benefit program.

Jensen was federally charged on Feb. 1 and arrested on Feb. 7, according to the news release. He is being held in custody until at least Feb. 9, when his detention hearing is scheduled to take place.

If Jensen is convicted of the various charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison for drug diversion, four years imprisonment for acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, 20 years for tampering with consumer productions and a maximum of five years for a false statement regarding health care matters.

Jensen was board certified in 1996 and holds licenses in oral surgery and general anesthesia, according to his office’s website. He is also certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

