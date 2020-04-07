Surgical Lights Industry Forecasts, 2020-2025: Size & Shares, Segment Breakdowns, Major & Emerging Players, Strategy Analysis

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Lights Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Lights Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$1,027.619 million in 2025 from US$734.493 million in 2019.

The demand for surgical lights is growing due to an increase in the number of hospitals, a growing global aging population, and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing economies.

Hospitals are focusing on providing better healthcare facilities and equipping hospitals with the best of devices and technology for improving health care services is boosting the market growth of surgical lights. Supportive government policies and initiatives such as exemptions from taxes and duties for imported medical systems and drugs and subsidized rates for hospital establishments, to improve the country's health facilities is further contributing to the market growth of surgical lights globally.

The increasing standards and regulatory approvals required from the government for operating room equipment is also growing the market for surgical lights as manufacturers are increasingly investing to expand their product portfolio as per regulatory standards across different regions or countries.

The growing geriatric population, due to the adoption of a better lifestyle, availability of better health facilities, and declining birth rate, is another factor that is positively impacting the market growth of surgical lights. According to the World Bank Data, the population ages 65 and above of the total population have increased from 7.49% in 2008 to 8.87% in 2018. Since aged people go through relatively more number of surgeries, this continuous rise in the ageing population will increase the demand for surgeries, thereby leading to the market growth of surgical lights during the forecast period.

Growing demand for surgical centers due to the increasing number of surgeries is also fueling the market growth of surgical lights. According to OECD data, the number of surgeries has increased from 1,100,675 in 2011 to 1,182,649 in 2018 in Canada while in Mexico, the total number of surgeries increased from 657,730 in 2011 to 835,606 in 2018. The surgical lights are important as they contribute to the success rate of any surgical procedure.

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases contributing to the market growth

The cardiology segment accounts for a higher demand for surgical lights owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, out of the 17 million premature deaths, about 37% were caused due to cardiovascular disease (CVDs) globally. The increasing number of gynecological surgeries due to growing cases of female reproductive system disorders is further boosting the market growth of surgical lights.

Hospitals to hold a major market share

Hospitals hold a significant market share owing to the rising investments in expanding or building new hospitals in different regions. The rise in the advancement of technology and the increase in the up-gradation of technologies and medical devices in hospitals is also supporting the escalating demand for surgical lights. The increasing demand for advanced and hybrid operations rooms combined with growing investments is further anticipated to propel the market growth of surgical lights across this segment.