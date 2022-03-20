Surging crude prices have propelled the fortunes of US oil tycoons 10% to $239 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine

Carla Mozée
·3 min read
Oil drills
Oil prices have risen sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.imaginima/Getty Images

  • The spike in oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed up the fortunes of American gas and shale tycoons, Bloomberg reported.

  • There's been a nearly 10% rise in the collective net worth of US oil and gas industrialists on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Freeport LNG founder Michael S. Smith has entered Bloomberg's list of the 500 wealthiest people.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked big gains in crude oil prices and along with them, the fortunes of American oil and gas tycoons, with Bloomberg reporting that one company founder has been jettisoned into the ranks of the world's 500 richest people.

There has been a roughly 10% climb to $239 billion in the collective net worth of American oil and shale industrialists on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Friday. Russia - the world's third-largest oil producer - invaded the former Soviet republic on February 24.

The increase was driven by a surge in energy prices fueled by concerns about disruptions to Russian output in the face of sanctions imposed by the US and its Western allies. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained as much as 32% since the outbreak of war.

Harold Hamm, the co-founder of shale heavyweight Continental Resources Inc., rose 28 places on Bloomberg's wealth index to 93rd. The 76-year old now controls an $18.6 billion fortune, according to the report. Kinder Morgan Inc. co-founder Richard Kinder's net worth has swelled to $8.5 billion from his stake in the pipeline and energy-storage company.

Meanwhile, Michael S. Smith, founder of Freeport LNG, entered Bloomberg's track of the world's 500 wealthiest people for the first time, helped by rising demand for liquefied natural gas. There was a sale in November of a 25% stake in closely held Freeport LNG to a Japanese energy company, valuing Freeport at an implied $9.7 billion. That put Smith, who owns about 63% of the company, into 409th place on Bloomberg's wealth list with a $6.2 billion fortune.

Revenue for oil and gas companies had been growing before Russia attacked Ukraine. Easing COVID-19 restrictions have revived demand for oil but the demand has been met by a short supply of the commodity.

The International Energy Agency on Friday released its 10-point plan to cut global oil demand, saying the "emergency measures" can cut demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months. The IEA said Russia's invasion of Ukraine leaves the world facing its biggest oil supply shortage in decades. OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo recently said there's "no capacity in the world" that could replace the 7 million barrels of oil Russia produces per day.

Brent crude prices and West Texas Intermediate crude after a pullback resumed trading above $100 a barrel this week. Brent pierced above $139 at its peak earlier this month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Houthis Target Aramco Sites in Saudi Arabia Using Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeYemen’s Houthi rebels attacked at least six sites across Saudi Arabia early on Sunday, including some run by state oil giant Saudi Aramco.The Iran-backed gro

  • Oil falls more than 4% for the week as traders weigh prospects for Russian crude supplies

    Oil futures settle higher Friday after talks between Moscow and Kyiv made little progress, but prices register a loss of more than 4% for the week.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Offering Intriguing Income Upside Potential

    These companies are launching unique dividend strategies that could enable investors to collect a gusher of income in the coming years.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify war with Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin on Friday again painted his enemies in Ukraine as “neo-Nazis,” even though the country has a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust and who heads a Western-backed, democratically elected government. The Holocaust, World War II and Nazism have been important tools for Putin in his bid to legitimize Russia’s war in Ukraine, but historians see their use as disinformation and a cynical ploy to further the Russian leader’s aims. Israel has proceeded cautiously, seeking not to jeopardize its security ties with the Kremlin, despite what it considers the sacred memory of the 6 million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • President Biden needs to look in the mirror on rising gas prices. Here's why | Opinion

    If we want to enjoy a summer of leisure, we need a president willing to flex his muscles on the gas crisis.

  • Why Higher Mortgage Interest Rates Wouldn't Stop Me From Buying a Home

    Mortgage rates have gone up considerably since the record lows they reached during the early days of the pandemic. Despite the fact that a mortgage loan will definitely cost more now, I wouldn't let that interfere with my plan to purchase a home if I was in the market for one. The fact is, even when mortgage rates are relatively high, buying a home is typically still a good investment for most people.

  • Barrick Gold, Pakistan Agree to Restart Reko Diq Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. and Pakistan agreed to restart the Reko Diq mine project in southwestern Balochistan.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeToronto-based Barrick will be granted a mining lease,

  • Guardiola sets sights on Man City treble charge

    Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are capable of surviving the daunting road to a remarkable treble.

  • LETTER: Not unleashing our oil companies is tantamount to treason

    The effect on the environment by war is far worse than the production of oil.

  • Weekend reads: There’s a recession warning as the Federal Reserve fights inflation

    The Federal Reserve this week increased the federal funds rate for the first time since 2018. Long-term market interest rates had risen significantly as investors anticipated that the central bank would begin winding down its bond portfolio, with a policy announcement coming as early as May, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The big question is whether the Fed can bring down inflation from the highest level in 40 years to its target of 2% without causing a recession.

  • Shiba Inu Could Be an Inflation Hedge for Turkish Government

    Shiba Inu is in the spotlight in Turkey as that country's Finance Minister confirmed exploratory efforts to allow widespread adoption.

  • Yemen rebels launch wide strikes on Saudi sites

    The targets included natural gas and desalination plants.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit a broken bridge in Florida Saturday. Here’s why

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will join South Florida Democrats Saturday in Delray Beach to promote President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law as the party seeks to highlight policy wins ahead of a difficult midterm election.

  • Airplane debris found off the Keys. Coast Guard launches missing person search

    The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing person after a boater reported finding airplane debris in the waters off the Florida Keys Thursday.

  • Belarusian president says Putin is 'completely sane' and 'in better shape than ever'

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is in better shape than ever" and called him "completely sane.""If you think that President Putin physically doesn't feel well or something like that, he is, as we say, very much alive," Lukashenko, considered a close ally to Putin, told Japanese television channel TBS in an interview, according to a video clip shared by Reuters."He will catch a...

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • Whatever You're Doing in the Market is Probably Wrong

    Sorry, everyone, but Real Money Columnist Paul Price has a bit of tough love headed your way. "The little guy," he wrote recently, "is almost always wrong. When they yank money out of equities you should be doing the opposite.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.