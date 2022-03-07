Will Surging Gas Prices Cause a Recession?

Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / iStock.com
EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / iStock.com

Drastic increases in oil prices have preceded recessions for decades, and many worry the current crisis in Ukraine is escalating fears history is due to repeat itself.

See: Gas Prices: What the 9/10 Appendage Means and How It Impacts Your Wallet?
Find: Pain at the Pump: Gas Prices Breach $4 Mark and Continue To Rise

Most recently, oil prices soared in 2008 right before the last recession — although the subprime mortgage crisis was more to blame for the fallout than oil prices directly.

Another important economic indicator, the addition of new jobs, had also been steadily decreasing before the onset of the last recession in 2008. This time around, although oil prices have shocked the globe, things are not quite the same.

Payroll processor ADP recently reported that 475,000 private sector jobs were added last month, and economists project that at the worst of it, GDP will only have a few tenths of a percentage point taken from its growth rate as a result of the current crisis in Ukraine, CNN reports.

In fact, GDP, which is the broadest measure of economic activity, had its largest growth rate since 1984 in 2021. With robust growth and a strong labor market, oil prices might not have the same historic effect they have had in the past.

Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine has surged oil futures above $100 a barrel for the first time in 8 years. This means gas prices for customers in the U.S. could soon reach $4 a gallon at the pumps, but it might prove to be more of a nuisance than anything else.

While surging oil prices have preceded recessions in the past, the overall economic condition is different this time around. Inflation sits well above 7%, but has preceded an almost decade-long near-zero interest rate environment. The current labor market is also one of the strongest in decades, continuing the trend of the past year that has — for the first time in a while — seen too many jobs and not enough willing participants to fill them.

Another crucial element in preventing financial meltdown also resulted from the pandemic-era: increased savings. The past two years saw individuals awarded federal stimulus money while largely having nowhere to go, and this scenario produced some of the highest consumer savings rates in history. People have more money saved now, and perhaps more importantly have paid off more debt, than ever before.

“The percentage of disposable income spent on energy by American consumers is lower now,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, to CNN. “So the price point that applies pressure to pocketbooks is higher.”

Learn: Global Food Prices Reach All-Time High in February, Spurred in Part by Russia-Ukraine War
Explore: US Considers Ban on Russian Oil: What Does That Mean for the Stock Market?

For the most part, the economy remains quite solid despite inflationary and geopolitical fears. With the Fed expected to relieve interest rate concerns in the near future, it might help to take some of the pressure off. However, the question going forward will be: How long will the U.S. economy be able to sustain itself if prices are only moving up?

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Will Surging Gas Prices Cause a Recession?

Recommended Stories

  • Defense Department holds press briefing

    Defense Department spokesman John Kirby briefs the media at the Pentagon.

  • U.S. oil futures up more than 3% on talk of ban on Russian oil

    Oil futures rallied on Monday, with U.S. prices scoring a gain of more than 3% as the U.S. and Britain considered a ban on Russia oil. It's possible that Russia energy supplies to Europe could be cut by either side, said Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X. "The short-term impact would be painful for Europe owing to the lack of availability of fuel as well as increased pricing," he said in emailed commentary. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery rose $3.72, or 3.2%, to se

  • Met Opera to stage March 14 benefit for Ukraine relief

    The Metropolitan Opera will stage a benefit concert on March 14 for Ukraine relief efforts that will be broadcast on radio worldwide. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead a program that will feature Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and the Met chorus in Ukraine's national anthem and “A Prayer for the Ukraine,” a choral work by a Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

  • Gold posts highest finish since August 2020, after briefly topping $2,000 on Russia-Ukraine war

    After a brief surge above $2,000 an ounce on Monday, gold marks its highest settlement since August 2020, as Russia's unprovoked attack of Ukraine saw fresh escalation, supporting a flight to safety.

  • Please Sit Down as We Take a Closer Look at the Energy Market

    Energy prices have been soaring. The lines for gasoline at places like Costco and BJs appear to be longer as saving a nickel is important. The trading volume has really ramped up the past two months.

  • European shares skid to near 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects

    European stocks ended off session lows on Monday, helped by a 4.3% rally in energy stocks as oil prices rose above $130 a barrel, but inflation fears amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw German and Italian shares confirm a bear market. London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 lost the least, down 0.4% with oil majors BP Plc and Shell jumping 3.8% and 8%, respectively, as the U.S. and Western allies weigh a ban on importing Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine which Moscow calls a "special operation". Europe's largest economy, Germany, is not currently planning to stop importing Russian oil, gas and coal but is keeping the option open, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

  • Did Oil Prices Just Top or Will Crude Hit New All-Time Highs?

    Oil prices opened near $130 a barrel but are fading from that spot now. How will it respond it from here?

  • Colombia's president says any solution for Venezuela must come through elections

    Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday said any solution for Venezuela's future, whose humanitarian crisis under President Nicolas Maduro has hit neighboring nations with an influx of migrants, must come through genuine, transparent presidential elections. A top delegation from the U.S. government traveled to Caracas since the weekend to talk with Maduro and other Venezuelan officials about the possibility of easing U.S. oil sanctions in exchange for a series of demands, including Maduro's condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The first high-level bilateral talks between the United States and Venezuela in years caught Venezuela's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, almost off guard as his interim government, recognized by Colombia and the United States, was notified at the last minute.

  • 11-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Becomes 'Hero of the Night' After Making His Way to Slovakia Alone

    "He won over everyone with his smile, fearlessness and determination worthy of a real hero," the the Slovak Ministry of Interior reportedly said

  • Gas prices hitting just below $4.50 at some pumps in the Poconos

    Monroe County residents have been feeling significant financial impacts due to gas prices.

  • High court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will not take up the sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby, leaving in place a decision by Pennsylvania’s highest court to throw out his conviction and release him from prison.

  • Judo federation removes titles from Putin, Russian oligarch

    The International Judo Federation has removed the titles and jobs Vladimir Putin and a long-time Kremlin-supporting oligarch held at the organization. “The International Judo Federation announces that Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation,” the Budapest-based governing body said in a statement late Sunday. Putin’s honorary presidency of the IJF was suspended last week with the organization citing “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.”

  • Gas Apps Could Save You Money as Oil Prices Continue to Surge

    If you're looking to save money on gasoline during the upcoming travel season -- and you will be, trust us -- one way to do so is by using gas apps that can help you find the cheapest gas in the...

  • Haitian migrants swam to Florida shore after wooden boat ran aground, officials report

    More than 150 Haitian migrants arrived in the Florida Keys by any means necessary after their wooden boat ran aground […] The post Haitian migrants swam to Florida shore after wooden boat ran aground, officials report appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Gas price surge continues

    According to GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon gas is $3.92 as prices continue to rise in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

  • LA reducing speed limit by 5 mph on 177 miles of city streets

    The Los Angeles City Council approved a proposal from the Department of Transportation to reduce speeds by 5 mph on more than 177 miles of city streets.

  • Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — News reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian military have been triggering painful memories among the survivors of the 1990s siege of Bosnian capital Sarajevo. “Not so long ago, we were them,” said Amra Muftic who survived the 1992-95 siege, watching news reports showing civilians taking refuge from Russian rocket attacks, shelling and gunfire in basements and subway stations. Bosnian Serb forces laid siege to Sarajevo in the early 1990s, during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia.

  • 'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave in hospital after catching COVID while pregnant

    The Lavender Brown actor announced her pregnancy in December and tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

  • Garcetti set to sign ordinance that will lower speed limits into law

    Last month, the L.A. City Council unanimously passed the ordinance that will reduce speeds by 5 mph on over 177 miles of city streets.

  • Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K drops to $30 in new streaming device sale

    Amazon discounts many of its Fire TV streaming devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale for $30.