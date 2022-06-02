Hiring boom could slow, starting with May jobs report. But that may be a good thing.

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The job growth party isn’t over – but it’s starting to simmer down.

Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs a month for the past year, the longest such streak on record, providing lots of opportunities for people laid off in the pandemic-induced recession and those seeking higher-paying positions.

But the report on May's labor market, due out Friday, could reveal the start of a slowdown. Economists predict job gains of 325,000, according to a median estimate of those surveyed.

That total would still be robust by historical standards – and the Labor Department could report a higher number..

But a slowdown is coming. Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that businesses added just 128,000 jobs in May – its lowest count since February 2020 – though its report often varies significantly from the Labor Department's tally of public and private-sector gains. Average monthly payroll additions could fall to 261,000 by summer and 205,000 by fall, Moody's Analytics predicts. And some analysts forecast an even bigger downshift, to just over 100,000 by the end of the year.

Text with the USA TODAY newsroom about the day’s biggest stories. Sign up for our subscriber-only texting experience.

Several forces are coalescing to temper the gains, including a slowing economy, a lingering shortage of workers and U.S. employment that’s fast approaching its pre-pandemic level after shedding 22 million jobs in the spring of 2020.

And it’s probably not a bad thing.

With inflation near a 40-year high, “The Federal Reserve … wants to see things slow down” as it aggressively raises interest rates to restrain wage and price increases, says Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College. Higher rates discourage borrowing, which dampens economic activity and job growth.

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Story continues below:

Is the job market still hot?

There are already some signs of a cooling market. In April, job openings came off their all-time highs, though they remained elevated. Initial claims for unemployment benefits – a gauge of layoffs – are historically low but have creeped above 200,000 in recent weeks for the first time since February. And 47% of small businesses said they had positions they couldn’t fill in April, down from 51% in September, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.

So what's behind the projected slowdown, and why isn't it bad?

Gas prices, interest rates hurt consumer spending

Even before inflation took off a year ago, experts expected job gains and the economy to moderate in 2022. After all, government stimulus, such as big checks to households, largely have ended. And the economy’s initial bounce-back from the COVID-19 recession was set to decelerate after a record 6.7 million jobs were added last year.

Now compounding those challenges are soaring prices for gasoline, rent, food and other items, Bethune says, largely as a result of supply chain troubles and Russia’s war in Ukraine. That has led many people to rein in some of their spending – particularly on TVs, appliances and furniture – even as they resume traveling, going to shows and other activities.

Add to the mix interest rate hikes that began in March and are expected to continue through the year, bumping up the cost of borrowing for mortgages, car loans, credit cards and other types of debt.

Put it on my card: 'I exhausted my savings': Inflation has Americans turning to loans, credit cards to cope. Does it pose big risks?

More pain at the pump: US gas prices continue to rise to record highs. Expect a 'cruel summer' ahead

Economists expect gross domestic product to grow 2.6% this year, down from a 37-year high of 5.7% in 2021, according to the average estimate of those surveyed in May by Wolters Kluwer Blue Chip Economic Indicators.

Fewer Americans return to the jobs market

The share of adults working or looking for jobs has increased over the past year, from 61.6% to 62.2% in April, though it remains well below its pre-COVID mark of 63.4%. Many people who were fearful of COVID-19, caring for sick relatives or whose income was supplemented by stimulus checks have returned to a favorable labor market, where wages are rising.

But Gus Faucher, chief economist of PNC Financial Services Group, says the flow of Americans back into the labor market will slow, resulting in continued worker shortages that will curb job growth.

A path to equity:Bitcoin meant equity for Black, LGBTQ+ investors. Where does the crypto crash leave things?

“Most of the people who wanted to come back already have come back,” he says.

And most of the older Americans who retired early during the pandemic probably won’t return, Faucher says. He reckons the labor force participation rate will top out at 62.5% to 63%.

Jobs rebound, unemployment rate falls

The economy lost 22 million jobs in spring 2020, but now it’s just 1.2 million shy of its pre-COVID-19 payrolls, a gap that will probably close by summer. That means many of the restaurants, hotels, movie theaters and other businesses that laid off workers have rehired many of them, brought on new employees or found ways to manage with fewer staffers. The number of people on temporary layoff reached 18 million two years ago but fell to 853,000 in April, just above its pre-crisis level of 801,000.

“That’s the low-hanging fruit,” Bethune says of the laid-off workers who have been recalled.

And Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note to clients: “Job growth was always likely to slow as the level of payrolls approached their pre-COVID peak."

Wrestling a bear:How to invest when the stock market drops.

Paul Davidson is USA TODAY's senior economics correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter @PDavidsonusat and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: May 2022 jobs report may show slowed growth. But it's not all bad.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Illinois election: See how candidates for Cook County assessor answered our questions — plus who the Tribune Editorial Board endorsed

    On June 28, Illinois voters will head to the polls to select their party nominees in the Illinois 2022 primary. Voters will cast their ballot for every statewide office, as well as one U.S. Senate seat, two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court, all 17 of Illinois’ representatives in Congress, every state senator and representative in the General Assembly, and scores of county and judicial ...

  • U.S. private payrolls miss expectations in May - ADP

    U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, which would suggest demand for labor was starting to slow amid higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions, though job openings remain extremely high. Private payrolls rose by 128,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Thursday. The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics and was published ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched employment report for May on Friday.

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Amazon?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) knew exactly how to fire up investors earlier this year. Both tech giants announced 20-for-1 stock splits a few months ago -- Alphabet in February and Amazon in March. Amazon's stock split will happen first, with trading on a split-adjusted basis expected to begin on June 6, 2022.

  • Here's Why Apple Beat Its Chinese Peers Amid China's Slowdown, Covid Resurgence

    China, the biggest smartphone market, will likely shrink by 38 million units in 2022, down 11.5% from 2021 and accounting for about 80% of the global reduction in shipment volume thanks to the economic slowdown as global markets drop by 3.5%, the IDC reports. IDC previously saw the global market growing by 1.6%. Only the war-stricken Central and Eastern Europe region will likely shrink faster, as the compounding effects of Covid-19 lockdowns, geopolitical tensions, and surging inflation deter co

  • Goldman COO Waldron sees 'complex' economic environment, but avoids Dimon's hurricane analogy

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. COO John Waldron on Thursday characterized the U.S. economic environment as possibly the most complex, dynamic environment he's seen in his career, according to a transcript of his comments at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. "I'm not going to use any weather analogies," Waldron said, in refence to remarks about a coming "hurricane" from JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday. "You have demand inconsistency and supply inconsistency," Waldron said.

  • Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

    Omar Marques/GettyWhile some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60 Minutes, host Olga Skabeeva announced: “I have some unpleasant news... Even though we are methodically destroying the weapons that are being delivered [to Ukraine], but the quantities in which the

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • Pa. residents may get another $2K. Here's who would qualify and why the plan's on hold

    A spokesman for the House Republican Caucus said it would be irresponsible to spend the money now.

  • 'Disrupter-in-chief' breaks new ground with attacks on leading Republican families

    In a rally for the Republican challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump took aim at two of the leading Republican families in modern history.

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

    At his garage in the south of Moscow, 35-year-old mechanic Ivan is starting to worry.

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in asatirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

    The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented stimulus to American businesses and workers to the tune of trillions of dollars. Stimulus payments came in waves, and as the pandemic lengthened, it...

  • Drama is brewing in the MAGAverse as pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood goes after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and QAnon John

    Wood took to his official Telegram channel to lambast Lindell and major QAnon influencer John Sabal, questioning their patriotism.

  • The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.“Democracy in Britain is finished,” Joseph Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador in Lond

  • A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

    The changes in Ukrainian society that have taken place in recent years provoked rage from Vladimir Putin, as they go beyond his understanding, psychiatrist Roman Dolynskyi told NV, assessing the condition of Putin’s health amid rumors that the dictator has developed cancer.

  • South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

    Xenophobia leads immigrants in Alexandra to live in fear.

  • The White Power Mercenaries Fighting For the Lost Cause Around the World

    Russian mercenaries are the all-too-real bogeymen of the war in Ukraine. Most belong to the company known colloquially as Wagner, a quasi-corporate paramilitary group connected to the Kremlin that serves as a violent tool of Putin’s foreign policy around the world. Depending on the reports you believe, Wagner mercenaries were responsible for the execution of civilians in Bucha, have deployed tens of thousands of infantry to support the eastern offensive, or have already lost 3,000 fighters in combat.

  • Commentary: 'Where is the line to be drawn?' A response to John Broderick’s 'Two-State Solution'

    Broderick concludes by stating, “I pray I’m wrong,” but the fact that the former Chief Justice is contemplating this question that should have been settled with the Civil War, is deeply saddening.