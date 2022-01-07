Surging Taiwan Dollar Risks Running Head-First Into Central Bank

Chester Yung and Karl Lester M. Yap
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Buoyed by booming exports, the Taiwan dollar is rallying in another attempt to crack a level that has held for almost 25 years. It may face stiff resistance.

Taiwan’s policy makers could slow the currency’s gains as it approaches 27.501 per greenback, a level it last reached in March 1997. An impending lift-off in U.S. interest rates may also curb the local dollar’s advance.

The currency’s rise could put Taiwan dollar bulls on the collision course with the central bank, which frowns on excessive gains that could hurt exports. The authorities have started intervening again after refraining since March, with state-backed banks buying the greenback at end-2021 and earlier this week, according to Taipei-based traders.

“While policy makers have allowed for market forces to play a greater part in the Taiwan dollar’s levels, they will step in if they find excess volatility,” said Christopher Wong, senior foreign-exchange strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore.

The central bank only “smooths” currency volatility when there is a large move, and foreign inflows have helped drive the local dollar’s strength this week, Eugene Tsai, the monetary authority’s director general of the Department of Foreign Exchange, said Wednesday. He declined to say if the authorities intervened this week.

The Taiwan dollar slipped 0.1% to around 27.7 at midday on Friday after registering its strongest close since April 1997 on Wednesday. Maybank expects it to drop to 28 by year-end while Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. sees it weakening to 27.8 by March 31.

Still, some others note that the central bank may tread lightly in the run-up to the release of the U.S. Treasury Department’s foreign-exchange policy report.

“We will see in the first quarter whether central bank officials can keep up their ‘no intervention’ practice since last March before the U.S. Treasury report which will be out in April,” said Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Taiwan will not want to be named a manipulator. So they will want to stay quiet especially before the next report.”

Taiwan, along with Switzerland and Vietnam, dodged the currency manipulator label in the Treasury Department’s FX report released last April, even as the three economies met the criteria.

The local dollar may take its next cue from a report due Friday, which is forecast to show the island’s exports grew 26.4% in December from a year earlier, after rising 30.2% the previous month.

Fed Factor

Intervention aside, the Taiwan dollar also faces external pressure. Demand for risk assets is likely to wane after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting pointed to an aggressive pace of tightening.

“With the Fed expected to lift rates this year, the higher U.S. yields could lead to greater volatility and impact equity flows into Taiwan, affecting the currency,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ in Singapore.

After the Fed raises borrowing costs, the Taiwan dollar is likely to return to the 28 levels by the end of this year, said Eupho Lin, Cathay United Bank Co. chief economist in Taipei.

Forecasts (per dollar):

(Adds exports data forecast in fourth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global Bond Rout Intensifies as Fed Prompts Bets on Faster Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury selloff that started the year is rippling across the globe as investors scramble to price in the risk that the Federal Reserve raises interest rates faster than currently anticipated to contain inflation.Yields on U.S. 10-year notes climbed to 1.73% on Thursday, just shy of the 2021 high of 1.77%. The yield has spiked 22 basis points this week, set for the steepest increase since June 2020. The jump sparked a sell-off in bonds and equities across Asia and Europe, and

  • Another year of dollar dominance ahead as the Fed lifts rates: Reuters poll

    Most currencies will struggle to make any gains against the U.S. dollar in coming months, as monetary tightening expected from the Federal Reserve will provide the greenback with enough impetus to extend its dominance well into 2022, analysts said. Nearly two-thirds of 49 foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters between Jan. 4-6 said interest rate differentials would dictate sentiment in major FX markets in the near term, with only two concerned about new coronavirus variants. The vast majority of analysts polled said volatility in FX markets would increase over the coming three months, with well above 80% saying so for both majors and EM currencies.

  • Rising urban Latino, Asian populations shake up redistricting fight

    Rising numbers of Latinos and Asian Americans in cities — as Black populations shift toward the suburbs — are forcing some states into redistricting decisions shaking up historically Black wards.Why it matters: News coverage around 2022 redistricting fights has focused on Republican efforts to maximize white and conservative voters' power. But many cities are grappling with an entirely different kind of redistricting drama — one that's mostly confined to heavily Democratic communities of color.S

  • China Regulator Vows Stability After Stock Market’s Rocky Start

    (Bloomberg) -- China stock market’s ugly start to 2022 has forced its securities regulator to assuage investors’ frayed nerves by pledging measures for stability.China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Yi Huiman said the watchdog will adopt various measures to avoid volatility and “firmly” prevent big fluctuations, according to an interview with state TV network aired Thursday. CSRC will evaluate the timing and conditions before rolling out major policies.While Huiman’s comments are simi

  • Allegiant Investors Punish Airline for Adding Boeing to Fleet

    (Bloomberg) -- Allegiant Airlines tumbled the most in 18 months after the carrier reversed its strategy of keeping costs in check by flying only Airbus SE planes, ordering 50 Boeing Co. 737 Max jets.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a Decade Fueled Stoc

  • China developer Shimao Group seeks ABS extensions; shares, bonds sell off

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings' default on a trust loan payment and efforts to delay payments on asset-backed securities sent its shares and bonds tumbling on Friday, underscoring the continued stress in China's property sector. Shimao Group's unit Shanghai Shimao Construction has proposed extensions on maturities for two asset-backed securities (ABS) due this month totalling 1.17 billion yuan ($183.50 million), three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. One of the sources said that the company and ABS holders were currently in negotiations, but that the proposals were not likely to meet with approval from holders without credit enhancements.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Has a Simple Plan for Growth

    This bellwether net lease REIT makes sure that it has an advantage in this key area by being selective.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Arm investigates suspicious payments at Chinese joint venture

    One of Britain's biggest technology companies is investigating suspicious payments to senior executives at its Chinese joint venture, presenting a potential complication to its $40bn (£30bn) takeover by a US rival.

  • 4 Solid Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Demand

    Growing demand for microchip stocks is helping the semiconductor industry which is likely to benefit stocks like stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Google boosted base pay for 4 top execs to $1 million and handed them up to $34 million in stock, weeks after employees raised concerns about pay and inflation

    All four will also "participate in a maximum $2,000,000 annual bonus program," according to SEC filings.

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple Stock for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., h