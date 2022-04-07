Surging Treasury Yields Leave Thai Bonds Most at Risk in Asia

(Bloomberg) -- Thai bonds look vulnerable to further losses as the volatility in U.S. Treasuries is far from over.

The securities are the most susceptible among Asian emerging markets to a further surge in Treasury yields, according to a Bloomberg analysis of seven countries. Total returns on baht-denominated sovereign bonds are down 6.1% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the biggest laggard, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The pressure doesn’t look likely to ease any time soon with Treasury yields primed to march higher. Ten-year yields surged this week to as high as 2.66% after the Federal Reserve laid out a plan to shrink its balance sheet, and Governor Lael Brainard said reductions would start as soon as May. That’s after March saw the biggest monthly increase in yields in more than five years.

Thai debt has the tightest real yield buffer in emerging Asia -- a measure of sensitivity -- the analysis showed, leaving them most exposed to moves in Treasuries. Economists at Deutsche Bank AG see 10-year U.S. yields climbing to 3.3% this year.

“Thai 10-year yields have been vulnerable to the surge in Treasury yields amid expectations for aggressive rate hikes from the Fed, as well as foreign investors reducing emerging-market bond exposure” due to the war in Ukraine and quickening inflation, said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krung Thai Bank Pcl in Bangkok.

Here are some key takeaways

Thai 10-year real yields are at minus 3.4%, close to 3.61 standard deviations below the five-year average, after CPI rose to a fresh 13-year high in March. Rising fuel and food prices mean inflation is likely to remain elevated.

The allure of baht notes has also decreased as 10-year Treasuries offer higher yields relative to Thai peers for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The 30-day correlation between Thai and U.S. yields is higher than its emerging-Asia peers, increasing the impact of further spikes in Treasury yields.

The scorecard shows that South Korea’s bonds are the second most vulnerable, due to tighter real yield buffers, higher correlation to Treasury yields and the sensitivity of the won to U.S. rate-hike expectations.

The Bloomberg analysis gives an aggregate ranking based on four criteria including yield differentials and correlations:

