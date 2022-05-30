Suriname says will open embassy in Jerusalem

FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yair Lapid
    Alternate Prime Minister of Israel
  • Albert Ramdin
    Surinamese diplomat

(Reuters) - Suriname plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem though a date is not yet set, the South American country and Israel both said on Monday.

The planned move is likely to be opposed by Palestinians, as Jerusalem has been one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Just four countries - the United States, Honduras, Guatemala and Kosovo - currently have embassies in Jerusalem instead of Tel Aviv.

Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin paid a visit to Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Israel's government said in a statement.

"During the meeting between the two foreign ministers, the Surinamese Foreign Minister announced that his country plans to soon open an embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel," the statement said.

Ramdin told Reuters he was not sure when the facility would open.

"We don't know yet. We have expressed the intention. The consultation on how and what is going to start now," he said.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as the capital of a future state. Israel regards all of the city, including the eastern sector it annexed after the 1967 war, as its capital.

Suriname appointed a non-resident ambassador to Israel, Stevanus Noordzee, in March.

At the time, the government said it expected relations with Israel to deepen with the appointment. Suriname has a small Jewish community.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers in Broek, The Netherlands, additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Visit by far-right Israeli lawmaker sparks Jerusalem unrest

    A far-right Israeli lawmaker, joined by scores of ultranationalist supporters, has entered Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site early Sunday, prompting a crowd of Palestinians to begin throwing rocks and fireworks toward nearby Israeli police

  • Princess Eugenie and husband Jack move to Portugal as Sussexes renew Frogmore Cottage lease

    It is billed as offering “the simple luxury of natural European living” an hour south of Lisbon on the picturesque Portuguese coast.

  • Nigeria CDC has confirmed 21 monkeypox cases this year

    Nigeria has confirmed 21 cases of monkeypox since the start of the year with one death reported, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said late on Sunday. Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection, is endemic in the African countries of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

  • Cape Coral shooting: police confirm officer-involved in unfolding situation

    Details were scarce as officers were responding late Monday morning.

  • Israeli PM defends march marked by violence, racism

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday defended the decision to hold an annual march that celebrates Israel's takeover of east Jerusalem and was marked by violence and anti-Palestinian racism. Authorities called up thousands of police, forcibly cleared out Palestinians and risked another war with the Islamic militant group Hamas to ensure that tens of thousands of mostly right-wing Israelis could parade through a dense Palestinian neighborhood and hundreds could visit a bitterly contested holy site. Israel had changed the route at the last minute during last year's march, at a time of soaring tensions over violence at the holy site and attempts by settlers to remove dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem.

  • Dutch Crown Princess Amalia to study in Amsterdam

    The heir to the Dutch throne, Crown Princess Amalia, will become a University of Amsterdam student this year, the royal information service (RVD) said on Monday, issuing a plea for her privacy to be respected during her time on campus. The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander, whose formal title is Princess of Orange, will start her politics and economics degree in September 2022 and live in rented accommodation shared with several other students, the RVD said. Princess Amalia, who worked part-time job as a waitress during her school years, began assuming some ceremonial duties for the House of Orange - which retains the support of a majority of the Dutch population - in 2021 after turning 18.

  • Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

    Around 17 people have been infected and 12 hospitalised in US, while Canada has recorded 10 infections and four hospitalisations

  • For just $9, this car charger can juice up your phone in minutes — it's your last chance to get this Memorial Day deal!

    'Near warp speeds': Grab the gizmo 24,000+ Amazon shoppers depend on to stay connected and it's on sale for Memorial Day.

  • Ukrainian Presidential Office: Russians hysterical after US shipment of MLRS systems to Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:19 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of the Ukrainian President's Office, pointed out that Russians became hysterical after US authorities decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS launchers, and called on the West not to hesitate going forward and continue to put pressure on Russia.

  • Ranking the five Democrats most likely to win party nod if Biden doesn’t run

    Whether President Biden will seek reelection next year is one of the most discussed topics inside and outside the Beltway. Biden has said he plans to run for a second term, privately telling former President Obama and other Democrats of his intentions. The president’s allies say he is still the only one who can defeat…

  • Russians fired on Sumy region with artillery shells filled with flechettes

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Russian military fired on the border area of Sumy Oblast with artillery shells filled with flechettes. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: On the morning of 30 May, the aggressors fired three shots from the Russian village of Tyotkino [Kursk Oblast, Russia] on the border area of the Sumy region.

  • Isaac Hayes' Family Furious Trump Used Song For His Jig At Controversial NRA Speech

    Trump danced to "Hold On, I'm Coming" after mangling the names of Uvalde victims in his NRA speech.

  • The U.S. Is Losing a Strategic, Nuclear-Armed Ally to China

    The consensus across the political spectrum in Pakistan is that Washington has no part in the country's future

  • Move over, China: US is now India’s biggest trading partner

    India seems to have deepened its ties with the US, making the world’s largest democracy its top trading partner in fiscal 2021-22, surpassing China. In the financial year ended in March 2022, bilateral trade between the US and India stood at $119.42 billion (9.25 lakh crore rupees), as against $80.51 billion in the previous year, according to the Indian commerce ministry. The US is among the few countries with which India has a trade surplus, meaning exports exceed imports.

  • Kellyanne Conway says she didn't object to her husband George Conway's change of heart about Trump, but was puzzled by his vocal and 'aggressive' dissent

    "I just wanted the old George, the loving husband and father who did not fritter away the day in an online abyss about the same stuff over and over," she wrote.

  • Seven People Died in Connection With the Capitol Attack. Trump Just Called the Insurrection a ‘Hoax’

    "What a lot of crap. What a lot of crap," Trump said of using the word "insurrection" to refer to Jan. 6

  • Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

    Tom Williams/Getty The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.McConnell told CNN that he “encouraged” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to engage with Democrats Sens. Chris Murphy (CT) and Sen. Krysten Sinema

  • What can Australia teach us about guns and gun control?

    In 1996, after 35 people were killed in a mass shooting, the Australian government enacted strict gun control laws, including a ban on semi-automatic weapons and a gun buyback program. In the past 26 years, there has been one mass shooting in the country.

  • China, Pacific islands unable to reach consensus on regional pact

    (Reuters) -China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged the Pacific region not to be "too anxious" about his country's aims after a meeting with his counterparts from 10 island nations deferred consideration of a sweeping trade and security communique. Wang hosted the video meeting with foreign ministers from Pacific island nations with diplomatic ties with China midway through a tour of the region where Beijing's ambitions for wider security ties has caused concern among U.S. allies.

  • Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) got into a fiery argument with a “Fox News Sunday” guest host over the 2020 presidential election, which Brooks repeatedly claimed was stolen and riddled with fraud. When Brooks pressed his claims of voter fraud and pushed for tighter election laws, guest host Sandra Smith countered that effort after effort had…