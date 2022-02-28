Suring superintendent charged with false imprisonment during strip search of students

OCONTO – The superintendent of the Suring School District has been charged with six counts of false imprisonment related to the strip search of students on Jan. 18, Oconto County District Attorney Ed Burke announced Monday.

Burke had previously found that the searches themselves did not violate state law, but said he then conducted a review a of relevant state code relating to the ability of a school employee to confine a student.

“The State concludes that Kelly Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students in a small restroom located off the nurses office located in the Suring School Public School complex,” Burke said in a news release. “The facts and surrounding circumstances leads the State to conclude that the children involved did not consent to being confined.”

False imprisonment is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine, or both.

An initial appearance for Casper, 51, of Coleman, has been scheduled for March 23, according to online court records.

In the release, Burke wrote there is no dispute from any party that the children involved were directed to enter the small room at the direction of Casper, who also directed the school nurse to accompany them to the room.

Burke also noted that Casper directed the children to remove their clothing once in the room, then stood in the doorway while the children were in the room.

Once the children removed their clothing, he said, any opportunity they had to escape would have subjected them to further shame and embarrassment.

“None of the children involved were given the opportunity to leave,” he said. “The only choice they were given was to have the search conducted by a police officer or Casper.

Neither were the children given an opportunity to contact their parents prior to being confined in the bathroom, Burke added.

Whether Casper knew that the students did not consent and knew she did not have the lawful authority to detain the six children are questions of fact that are best left for a jury to determine based upon the evidence presented at trial, he said.

