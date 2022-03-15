Suring Superintendent Kelly Casper asks the court to dismiss false imprisonment charges tied to student strip searches

Suring School District Superintendent Kelly Casper is on paid administrative leave after facing criminal charges related to the searches of six high school students.

OCONTO – An attorney representing the Suring School District superintendent is seeking dismissal of the criminal charges she faces related to the searches of six high school students.

Kelly C. Casper was charged Feb. 28 with six counts of false imprisonment, alleging she illegally confined the youths on Jan. 18 when they were strip-searched down to their underwear for the presence of vaping products.

The searches took place in the school nurse's office, where students were told to undress in a bathroom.

Casper, 51, of Coleman, was placed on paid administrative leave at the end of a special Suring School Board meeting on March 2.

The motion to dismiss — filed by Madison attorney Corey Chirafisi — contends the criminal complaint fails to provide sufficient facts for a judge to find the probable cause for the charges.

For the most part, the motion asserts the same reasons for each student, including:

They were “not genuinely restrained or confined,” and nothing in the complaint says the youths didn’t “willingly and voluntarily go into the nurse’s bathroom.”

“It is the clear purpose of having each of the students in the bathroom is not confinement, rather (to provide) privacy.”

There’s no evidence that the students objected to going with Casper to the nurse’s office or indication that Casper threatened them “with imminent use of physical violence.”

State statute regarding “use of seclusion and physical restraint” allows for students to be removed and confined.” If a student is removed for violating the code of classroom conduct, he or she is required to be sent to the principal. “The student doesn’t have to provide consent to be sent to principal’s office,” the motion states.

Chirafisi requested a hearing on the motion.

No hearing has been scheduled, and likely won’t be until Casper makes her initial appearance on March 23, where she will formally face the charges in court.

Suring curriculum coordinator Michelle Pendl was assigned daily superintendent duties after Casper was placed on leave, though decisions requiring a superintendent license are being handled by School Board President Wayne Sleeter.

Story continues

Those duties will be turned over Monday to Todd Carlson, who was named interim superintendent at the board’s March 9 meeting. Carlson retired in 2020 after six years as the superintendent of the Gillett School District. Before that, he was the superintendent at the Shawano Community School District for several years.

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Suring superintendent seeks dismissal of false imprisonment charges