Suring superintendent makes first court appearance on false imprisonment charges

Kelly Casper is seen after making her initial appearance Wednesday, March 23, in Oconto County Circuit Court, on six counts of false imprisonment filed over the confinement of students during a search for vapes and vape cartridges. Casper is on administrative leave as superintendent of the Suring School District.

OCONTO – Suring Superintendent Kelly Casper made her initial appearance Wednesday morning on six counts of false imprisonment related to the Jan. 18 strip searches of students for vaping devices or cartridges.

Casper, who was placed on paid administrative leave March 2 after a special meeting of the Suring School Board, remained free after Judge Michael T. Judge set a $5,000 signature bond.

Judge also set April 28 for a hearing on a motion to dismiss the charges made by Casper’s attorney, Corey Chirafisi of Madison, who contends the criminal complaint fails to provide sufficient facts for a judge to find the probable cause for the charges.

The motion asserts the students were “not genuinely restrained or confined” to a bathroom adjacent to the nurse’s offices, and were taken there so the searches could be conducted privately. It also noted the state allows students to be removed from classrooms and confined.

Burke, when he announced the filing of the charges, said Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students. He said the children weren’t given a chance to call their parents before being confined to the bathroom, and only allowed to choose between a search conducted by Casper or a police officer.

In the criminal complaint, the six girls told an Oconto County Sheriff’s Office investigator similar stories about how they were taken into a bathroom in the nurse’s office and told to remove their clothing to their underwear. Two of the girls were allowed to keep their leggings on because they said they weren’t wearing underwear.

Before filing the false imprisonment charges on Feb. 28, District Attorney Edward Burke had evaluated whether charges could be filed over the searches, but ultimately determined they did not violate state law because the students’ private areas were not exposed.

One student, though, claimed her breasts had been exposed when she lifted her or pulled her bra away from her body during the search.

The girls were between the ages of 14-17 at the time.

The searches turned up two vape cartridges. Another student admitted having a vape on her.

Separately, Madison attorney Jeff Olson on Feb. 15 sent “a notice of event giving rise to claim” over the strip-searches of five students to three Suring School District employees and Suring’s Police Chief. Such a notice is the first step in seeking damages from a public entity.

Olson apparently is only representing four of the girls who were searched — law enforcement documents identified six girls — as the notice submitted to the district only notes what occurred to five students, four girls and one boy.

Apparently in response, the school board on March 9 approved hiring Green Bay lawyer Abby Tilkens to lead an investigation to review district employees' involvement in the searches.

The district is currently being led by former Shawano and Gillett superintendent Todd Carlson, who was named interim superintendent by the board on March 9, effective March 21.

