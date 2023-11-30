Surpassing all metrics: SpaceX launch window set for record 67th launch of 2023 at Cape

Look for another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to take flight late Friday night or early Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration navigational warnings show a SpaceX Starlink rocket launch window will open at 11 p.m. EST Friday.

The 4½-hour late-night launch window continues beyond midnight, to 3:31 a.m. Saturday.

"There is no doubt that we are the space transportation leaders nationally — and I would argue globally — in terms of how we do business and what we do here in the state of Florida," Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long said during Tuesday's quarterly meeting at the agency's Merritt Island headquarters.

"As of last night, 66 launches and counting from here on the Space Coast proper," Long said.

"And whatever metric you look at across the board, you're going to see that we are surpassing not only last year, but any year in the past," he said.

SpaceX has yet to confirm the existence of the upcoming Starlink 6-31 mission. More details about its Friday-Saturday launch window:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Space Florida CEO and President Rob Long addresses the Brevard County Legislative Delegation on Oct. 25 at the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners meeting room.

Monday night, SpaceX similarly launched a Falcon 9 at 11:20 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Company officials did not publicly confirm that Starlink launch attempt on X (formerly Twitter) until 8:16 p.m., essentially three hours before the liftoff target.

Earlier this month, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez predicted the Space Coast will rack up a record-shattering 80 orbital launches by year's end — with more than 100 launches on tap for 2024.

Bolstered by SpaceX Starlink missions, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center previously hosted a record 31 annual orbital launches in 2021. That record climbed to 57 launches in 2022. By contrast, this upcoming launch will mark the 67th from the Cape thus far this year.

Arc shots are some of our favorites, and this one from Monday did not disappoint!



The SLD 45 team was back at it after the holiday weekend with launch #66 from the #SpaceCoast!@SpaceForceDoD | @USSF_SSC #Launch #Spaceforce #Arc pic.twitter.com/NfQ0Kr8iEH — Space Launch Delta 45 (@SLDelta45) November 28, 2023

For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Starlink launch set for record 67th launch of 2023 in Florida