Surprise: These Arizona cities are among the top 15 places baby boomers are moving

Three Arizona cities are hubs for baby boomers looking to make a home, according to a recent study by SmartAsset.

The consumer financial information company reviewed 2022 census data to understand the movement trends for people between the ages of 55 and 74. Its list ranks states for their total population of newcomers from that age group.

The cities of Surprise, Mesa and Scottsdale have cracked the top 15 regarding the percentage of people from the baby boomer generation who have moved to each respective city.

Surprise ranked number six on the list at 2.86% and has the highest percentage of all Arizona cities. Not too far behind is Mesa, with a slightly lower percentage at 2.69%, and just short of the top 10 is Scottsdale at 2.65%.

Mesa also posted the highest raw total among the top 20, with 13,623 baby boomers moving into the city.

According to the study, Arizona, Florida and Nevada dominate the list for the "biggest boomer inflows."

The top 10 US cities for baby boomers to move into per capita

Clearwater, Florida: 3.79% (4,401) Reno, Nevada: 3.07% (8,329) Orlando, Florida: 3.02% (9,458) Cape Coral, Florida: 2.90% (6,233) Billings, Montana: 2.87% (3,401) Surprise, Arizona: 2.86% (4,372) Henderson, Nevada: 2.80% (9,219) Mesa, Arizona: 2.69% (13,623) High Point, North Carolina: 2.69% (3,051) St. Petersburg, Florida: 2.67% (6,903)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These Arizona cities are among the top 15 places for baby boomers