Surprise! The Biggest Marijuana ETF Just Made a Massive Move

Investors are more excited about the marijuana market than ever, and stocks in the cannabis space have seen dramatic gains to start the year. As a result, the biggest marijuana ETF in the business, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest (NYSEMKT: MJ), has rewarded its investors with nice returns so far in 2019.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest holds a variety of different marijuana stocks, and as you'd expect, you'll find some of the biggest cannabis companies in the budding industry at the top of its holdings list. Recently, movements in the share price of various marijuana stocks led to the ETF having a huge concentration in one particular cannabis company, and that raised some red flags among marijuana investors. Interestingly, though, ETFMG followed up by making a big move that wasn't entirely expected. A closer look at the ETF's investing materials, however, makes it clear that Alternative Harvest's decision was completely in line with what it's disclosed to investors -- even if most of those investors haven't read about it.

Cannabis leaf on top of a pile of $100 bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A big change in weightings for Alternative Harvest

Earlier this month, I noticed that shares of a single marijuana stock represented almost 20% of Alternative Harvest's assets. That seemed surprising at first glance, as the index that the ETF tracks purports to use a modified market-cap weighting methodology that would typically have given the biggest companies in the space the greatest weighting. A closer look at the methodology that the index used, however, showed how a unique confluence of factors could have led to the overweighting.

With the index provider saying that rebalancing and reconstitution takes place during the last month of each calendar quarter, it seemed as though investors would have to put up with the high weighting for at least a month or more. However, surprisingly, the weightings came much more closely into line shortly afterward. Below, you can see the before-and-after weightings for some of the most important marijuana stocks in the market.

Stock Weighting as of Feb. 5 Weighting as of Feb. 12 Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) 18.6% 7.6% Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) 8.7% 7.5% Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) 7.7% 7.3% Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) 5.6% 7.5% OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQOTH: OGRMF) 4.4% 3.2%

Data source: ETFMG.

What appears to have happened is that the ETF made moves to rebalance its portfolio. The reason that's surprising is that February wouldn't seem to be a typical time for such a rebalancing to take place.

What the marijuana ETF can do

That prompted a closer look at the prospectus for Alternative Harvest to see what additional light it could shed on the situation. Early on, the prospectus makes a pretty general statement, noting that "the index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly." That's consistent with the language that you'll find on the Prime Indexes website, as the provider of the Prime Alternative Harvest Index notes the quarterly reconstitution in March, June, September, and December.

However, later in the prospectus, Alternative Harvest makes it clear that the ETF retains greater discretion to take steps to modify its portfolio even in between those quarterly rebalancing moves. Specifically, the prospectus says: