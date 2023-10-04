SURPRISE CELEBRATION: Frankfort High School teacher gets $50K for 'Tools for Schools'

Oct. 4—FRANKFORT — Students at Frankfort High School came together to celebrate a beloved teacher in a special way.

Tuesday morning, Mike Tiesworth, a representative from Harbor Freight Tools, presented an unexpecting David Barresi with a $50,000 check — along with a brand-new tool chest.

Students and staff erupted with applause and chants as Barresi, clearly surprised, accepted the award. A majority of the prize will go to Frankfort High School.

Barresi, a 16-year teaching veteran at Frankfort High School, was among more than 1,000 entrants from all 50 states who, earlier this year, applied for the Harbor Freight "Tools for Schools" prize for teaching excellence. Barresi was among 25 winners from schools across the country.

Tuesday's award and its presentation came a surprise not only to Barresi, but to the students and staff. They were brought to the school auditorium before Barresi, who was under the impression that he was late for an important school assembly, came in.

When he arrived, his presence was requested on stage, where he learned the news that he had been selected to receive the special honor.

"Tools for Schools" was established in 2017 by Harbor Freight Tools owner and founder Eric Smidt. The purpose of the initiative is to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools, as well as the teachers who inspire students to learn skills to prepare them for life after graduation.

This year, in a program of The Smidt Foundation, $1.5 million in prizes was awarded to skilled trades teachers nationwide.

Winners were selected after three rounds of judging by an independent panel with expertise in career and technical education.

Barresi said he has already mapped out what he'd like to do with the grant funds, including purchasing spray equipment, a sanding table, and standing benches.

Having started at Frankfort High in 2007, Barresi said he also would like to upgrade some of the equipment in the shop that's been around since before his tenure.

"We'd like to bring in a CNC router, it would be a huge asset for the students," he said, pointing out that a part for a particular project that typically took an hour and a half to complete could take less than seven minutes with a CNC router.

"My greatest joy is to help a student discover their own innate abilities and creativity. Students need alternative ways to learn through hands-on experiences found in project-based learning," he wrote in his application.

The skills they learn will serve them — no matter what path they take, he said.

"By implementing multiple learning modalities and providing scaffolded instruction, the resultant skills can serve them well, whatever they choose to do," Barresi wrote.

About 60 students take part in the school's trades program, roughly a quarter of the student body, he said.