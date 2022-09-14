Parkland shooter trial: Uproar in court as defense rests without warning

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service.

The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial is resting its case.

The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked criticism from the judge, who accused attorneys of wasting a day of court by not letting anyone know ahead of time.

There was no prior warning to the public, the prosecution or the judge. Defendant Nikolas Cruz, 23, did not take the stand, and prosecutors were not prepared to begin presenting its rebuttal case. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was visibly stunned before launching into a blistering criticism of the defense team.

“We’re not playing chess,” she said. “This is the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try a case.

“You all knew about this. Even if you didn’t make your decision until this morning,” Scherer said. “To have 22 people plus all of the staff and every attorney march into court and be waiting as if it’s some kind of game ... I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career. It’s unbelievable.”

Lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill attempted to explain the decision, but the judge told her to wait.

“Well judge, you’re insulting me on the record in front of my client,” the attorney said.

“You’ve been insulting me the entire trial,” Scherer responded.

Jurors were not in the courtroom to hear the tense exchange.

Cruz, 23, has confessed to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in a Valentine’s Day massacre in 2018.

He faces the death penalty for each of the 17 murders he committed. Defense lawyers are introducing testimony about Cruz and his mental health in a bid to convince jurors he was in a lifelong battle for control of his own behavior.

A jury’s unanimous vote is required to sentence Cruz to death; otherwise he will be sentenced to life in prison.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.