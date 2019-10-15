Surprise! Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with epic photo alongside 'Friends' cast originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It's the moment many fans have been waiting for: Jennifer Aniston has officially joined Instagram.

Aniston shocked the internet on Tuesday morning by posting an epic group photo along with the "Friends" cast on one of social media's biggest platforms.

"And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

Since releasing her initial post, Aniston has already received over 300,000 likes and has already gained more than 100,000 followers in less than one hour.

Fans were stunned and excited to see her on Instagram. "The internet feels friendlier already," said journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg.

In Aniston's bio she writes, "My friends call me Jen," and she currently follows under 100 people that include notables such as Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson and Adam Sandler.