Surprise! Kathy Griffin married longtime beau Randy Bick on New Year's Day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kathy Griffin is married!

The comedian and her beau of eight years, her tour manager Randy Bick, were married by actress Lily Tomlin in the wee hours of New Year's Day, she shared on social media.

Griffin wore the dress she donned for their first date, and added that Bick selected it when asked for his opinion.

"The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT!" she captioned the footage. "We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear"

(MORE: Kathy Griffin offers Ryan Seacrest accuser 'a job as my stylist' after speaking out against him)

Griffin, 59, and Bick, who is 19 years her junior, met at a food festival in Los Angeles and went on their first official date in September 2011. The comedian has credited her now-husband for standing by her through many ups and downs, including the 2017 scandal in which she was photographed holding a replica of President Donald Trump's severed head. Although they split in November 2018, they were back together just a few months later.

"We just came to the decision that, we've really been through so much together," she told "Entertainment Tonight". "We should fight for it and make it work."