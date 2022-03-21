In surprise plea, killer of Twiggs County husband, wife admits guilt in ‘heinous’ murder

A Macon man who murdered a Twiggs County couple near their home in September in one of the more shocking slayings in recent Middle Georgia history pleaded guilty Monday.

In something of a surprising and swift plea, Charles Edward “Bo-Bo” Rowland, admitted his role in the couple’s shooting deaths in a case the sheriff here described last year as “senseless” and “heinous” targeted killings carried out by a career criminal who had targeted his victims for cash and guns.

The shootings of Peggy White, 65, and her husband, Fred White, 69, at their Riggins Mill Road home east of Interstate 16 near Sgoda Road were soon linked to Rowland after security-cam footage captured images of him at the Whites’ back door.

In court here on Monday morning, Edwards, 49, who has spent decades behind bars for convictions in other violent incidents in Macon — including a 2001 attack on a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy during an escape try — was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

