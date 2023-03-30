Surprise police ID armed man who officers fatally shot in parking lot

Shooting

Surprise police have identified the man at least one officer fatally shot in a parking lot near a Walmart on Tuesday afternoon as 28-year-old Joseph Martin.

James Rothschild, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to Surprise Towne Center near 137th Avenue and West Bell Road to calls of an unwanted guest, later identified as Martin, where an employee described Martin and his vehicle to police and asked that he be removed from the area.

An officer found Martin seated in the backseat of the vehicle and asked him multiple times to leave the area to which Martin refused while shouting at the officer. The officer called a supervisor to the area and, after other units arrived, police decided to arrest Martin.

Rothschild said, after officers told Martin he was under arrest and reached toward him, Martin became even more agitated and shouted "I have a gun!" while reaching toward his right side.

Rothschild said at least one officer shot Martin before officers rendered first aid, though Martin was declared dead at the scene. Police found a loaded pistol in Martin's right pants pocket. The West Valley Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting as per protocol.

