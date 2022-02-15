Surprise police: Law enforcement negotiating with armed suspect barricaded inside home

Law enforcement personnel on Tuesday morning were negotiating with an armed suspect barricaded inside a home in Surprise, officials said.

The Surprise Police Department, along with other agencies, were working a "contained active incident" near 181st Avenue and Maui Lane, just west of the Loop 303 and Greenway Road, as of 11:30 a.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Tommy Hale said.

The armed suspect, who was not immediately identified, was believed to be the sole suspect inside the home, Hale said.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area as the negotiations continue. No further details were immediately available and it was not clear why police were called to the home.

The situation comes days after a fatal barricade situation in Phoenix that left two people dead and nine officers injured. Officials said it could possibly be the greatest number of injuries in a single incident in the department's history.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise police negotiating with barricaded suspect