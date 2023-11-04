Surprise police warn against firing guns within city limits, hunting near structures

The Surprise Police Department released a video on Facebook on Friday afternoon to issue a warning and emphasize to residents that discharging firearms within city limits is prohibited, especially in response to instances where community members have been affected by stray gunfire.

"This comes after residents have had their homes struck by stray gunfire fired in the area," said Surprise police Sgt. Rick Hernandez in the one-minute video.

Hernandez also said no hunting is allowed within a quarter-mile of any structure.

Hernandez said the Surprise Police Department will have no tolerance for anyone found illegally firing guns within city limits.

"We will be out, we will be looking, we will be watching, and when we find anyone violating the law … you will be arrested," Hernandez said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise police warn against firing guns within city limits