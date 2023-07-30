Surprise as rare moth is found in a Chesterton garden

A rare moth which has not been recorded in Cambridgeshire since the 19th Century has been discovered in a garden.

Adrian Matthews found the light crimson underwing using a light trap in the Chesterton area of Cambridge.

The insect is usually only found in mature oak woods in areas like the New Forest in Hampshire.

Mr Matthews said: "It could be a blow-in from the New Forest, certainly it's an incredible surprise."

County moth recorder Bill Mansfield, who verified the "rare moth" find, said: "It usually rests with its wings closed and appears fairly dull and brown until it opens its wings and you're presented with a flash of deep crimson or red."

The flash of colour is believed to deter predators.

He added the moth appears to be extending its range, with larvae recorded at the Knepp Estate, West Sussex, this year - the first time it has been recorded beyond its usual breeding area.

Recent records from Surrey, London, Essex, Hertfordshire, Middlesex, Suffolk and Norfolk are believed to be migrants from mainland Europe.

"Luckily the adult moth comes readily to light and sugar or wine ropes so it is much more likely to be recorded," Mr Mansfield said.

Mr Matthews has been trapping and recording moths since 2007, and began doing it "more seriously" since he retired, including at his local nature reserve Logan's Meadow.

"There is a suggestion in some texts that the light crimson underwing may have bred in Cambridgeshire in the 19th Century," he said.

"It could be the offspring of this native population, but could also be a migrant blown in on the south-westerly winds that were blowing on the previous night."

Mr Mansfield said other rare moths have been recorded in Cambridgeshire for the first time in recent years, including the blue underwing and dark crimson underwing.

Story continues

He suggested this could be connected to the county experiencing "the highest recorded temperature twice in recent years" with longer, drier summers and shorter, milder winters.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830