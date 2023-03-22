Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

Empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

The Consumer Prices Index rose by 10.4pc year-on-year in January, an unexpected jump after three consecutive months of decline, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was an increase from the 10.1pc rate recorded in January and exceeded both the Bank of England’s forecast and the consensus amongst City economists, both of which predicted the February rate would be 9.9pc.

It marks the highest inflation rate since December, and means CPI is edging back towards the 11.1pc peak recorded in October.

It comes as central banks face pressure to slow down the pace of interest rate rises which contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank before the shotgun takeover of Credit Suisse.

Rising interest rates tend to lower the value of bonds. SVB was forced to sell $1.8bn of bonds at a loss, triggering what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has described as "contagious bank runs".

The US Federal Reserve will reveal its next interest rate decision this evening, while the Bank of England will announce its next move on Thursday.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year.

"We recognise just how tough things are for families across the country, so as we work towards getting inflation under control we will help families with cost of living support worth £3,300 on average per household this year."

The largest contributor to the monthly change in inflation came from rising costs in restaurants and cafes, food prices and clothing.

Food and alcohol prices soared by 18.2pc year-on-year to hit the highest rate recorded in 45 years, according to the Office for National Statistics. This was a jump from 16.2pc in January.

The largest upward driver came from vegetable prices, which jumped by 18pc year-on-year.

The UK has been grappling with shortages of salads, tomatoes and other vegetables after bad weather hit farmers in southern Europe and Africa and higher electricity prices brought pressure for greenhouse growers in the UK and northern Europe.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said that the surprise jump in CPI could force the Bank of England to make a 0.25 percentage point increase in the Bank Rate on Thursday, despite the financial market turmoil that has followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse.

Mr Dales said: “This may be enough to tilt the Bank of England towards raising interest rates from 4pc to 4.25pc tomorrow despite the recent turmoil in the banking system.”

Core inflation rebounded from 5.8pc to 6.2pc. The monthly change was the fastest since October, according to Capital Economics analysis.

The price of clothing and footwear rose by 8pc in the year to February, up from 6.2pc in January. Prices rose month-on-month by 2.5pc, the largest January to February increase since 2012.

Motor fuel inflation eased from 7.7pc to 4.6pc between January and February. Average petrol and diesel prices were 148p and 169.5p per litre respectively. Prices were down by 1.4p and 2.5p compared to January.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 1.1pc in February - faster than the 0.8pc monthly growth recorded a year earlier.

The Retail Prices Index rose by 13.8pc, an increase from 13.4pc in January. This is the index that is used to link a quarter of the Government’s debt.