Surprise! Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman wound up as seatmates on holiday flight home to Australia

Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman are both heading home to Australia for the holidays.

The actors and longtime pals posed for a selfie Saturday after landing in their home country. Crowe shared a sweet message on Twitter, thanking Australian airline Qantas for his safe, timely travels.

"Thanks for getting me home in time for Christmas out of the craziness that is LAX, and thanks for the pure gift of sitting me next to one of my favourite people in the universe," Crowe wrote.

After a follower wondered if the photo, featuring the two actors looking merry and bright, was taken before the lengthy flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, Crowe confirmed the two landed looking fresh and joyful.

"The extra sparkle comes from being on Australian soil," he added, wishing his followers a "Merry Christmas."

Kidman shared the same photo, remarking, "You never know who you'll run into on your way home for Christmas."

Crowe, a New Zealand native, has spent most of his life in Australia. He has two kids, 13-year-old Tennyson and 16-year-old Charles, with his ex-wife Danielle Spencer.

Kidman, who was born in Hawaii to Australian parents, holds dual citizenship and shares a Nashville home with her husband, fellow Aussie and country music star Keith Urban, in addition to their Australian farmhouse.

The two famous friends have known each other for more 30 years and appeared together in the 2018 drama "Boy Erased." Crowe attended Kidman's dad's funeral in 2014.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe on same holiday flight home to Australia