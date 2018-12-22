Surprise! Sears Reports Its First Comp Sales Increase in Over 8 Years

Is there still life in Sears Holdings (NASDAQOTH: SHLDQ)? The bankrupt retailer recently reported third-quarter results showing something people haven't seen in a long time: an increase in comparable-store sales, which were up 4.3% from the year-ago period. You would have to go all the way back to the first quarter of 2010 to find another time that the retailer posted positive comps at both Sears and Kmart.

Unfortunately, this is more of a death rattle than a new spark of life. The comp sales surge was simply a result of Sears putting lots of merchandise on clearance. Customers were responding to extensive discounts and not a newfound desire to shop its stores. Once the liquidation sales are gone, the customers will be, too -- along with Sears, in all likelihood.

Fire-sale prices drove customers to Sears in the third quarter. Image source: Sears Holdings.

A true liquidation sale

Sears said its return to comp sales growth was sparked by deep discounts on apparel, jewelry, footwear, and tools at stores it had marked for closure. It closed over 100 stores during the third quarter and will close another 241 this quarter.

Despite the retailer's unexpected return to comp sales growth last quarter, revenue fell 23% to $2.7 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier. Almost 90% of the decline was due to having fewer stores open. Sears has closed more than 330 stores over the last 12 months.

Data source: Sears Holdings quarterly SEC filings.

Indicative of the problems it still faces, Sears saw comp sales tumble in the appliances category and at its auto centers during the third quarter. Customers don't trust that Sears will be around much longer, so products and services that carry warranties aren't moving because people don't think the retailer will be able to make good on them.

Just as troubling is the fact that Sears' net loss widened in the quarter, nearly doubling to $950 million. On a year-to-date basis, its net loss has more than tripled, growing from $561 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 to $1.9 billion for the same period this year.

Better off dead

Sears Holdings is currently in the midst of deciding whether to sell itself to chairman Eddie Lampert's ESL Investments hedge fund or to liquidate the entire business to satisfy creditors. The company's third quarter results call into question Lampert's attempt to rescue the retailer.