Surprise shooter acted in self-defense during home attack, police say

Surprise police have determined the responding shooter at a house where three were killed and four were severely injured acted in self-defense when 46-year-old Jason Hunt was killed.

Police now consider the man who fired the first shot on July 3, who police identified as Hunt, to be the sole suspect in the case given “the evidence collected to this point and the appearance of Jason’s actions being unprovoked,” according to a Monday news release from the Surprise Police Department.

Hunt lived in the same neighborhood, and the homeowners invited him to a large gathering at their house near 144th Avenue and Carline Drive.

According to new information gathered by the police, he arrived at the home, engaged in small talk with others at the residence, then went inside along with the group to eat. He was given a plate of food and sat down, but only a few moments later, he stood, pulled a handgun out and shot at several individuals.

One of the people who was injured from gunfire then shot and killed Hunt. Police said they determined that individual, as well as any others who fought against Hunt, were acting in self-defense and in the defense of other innocent parties.

Hunt is suspected to have killed 38-year-old Carl Dinora and 41-year-old Conrradito Ochoa Navarro in the gunfire. Four others were severely injured and several more sustained minor injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, police say Hunt’s motive remains unknown and the investigation remains active.

The Surprise Police Department also asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call (623) 222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS (8477), or email CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov.

