Surprise your sweetheart with these red velvet truffles this Valentine’s day

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Love is in the air, and we're celebrating with these colorful truffles filled with red velvet cake! Watch the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

For the cake

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour*

3/4 cup extra-fine granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon red food coloring

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon white distilled vinegar

For the truffles

1/2 cup Cream Cheese Frosting

1 package (16 ounces) bakers white chocolate

Sprinkles

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13 inch cake pan. Beat egg, vegetable oil, buttermilk, vanilla, vinegar and food coloring in a large bowl until well combined. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, sugar, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt into a medium bowl. Add wet ingredients and stir until smooth. Pour batter into prepared cake pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a wire racks and let cool completely. In a large bowl, use your hands to crumble cake into small crumbs. Spoon cream cheese frosting into bowl and stir until mixture is well-combined. Using 1 ice cream scoop of dough, roll dough between your palms until round like a ball. Place on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Place bakers white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave it until melted, stirring every 45 seconds to prevent overheating. Using a fork, submerge a cake ball in the melted candy coating. Replace dipped truffle on baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Top each truffle with sprinkles. Repeat with remaining cake balls. Refrigerate truffles to set coating, about 15 minutes. Truffles are best served at room temperature, but must be stored in refrigerator in an airtight container.

Baking essentials every kitchen needs: