Surprise! Tilray's CEO Just Dumped $11 Million in Stock

Just when you thought it was time to write off pot stocks following a miserable fourth quarter, they've come roaring back in a big way. Year to date, through Jan. 30, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, a cannabis basket fund with around four dozen securities, has gained 42%! That's blazing hot.

Tilray appears to have plenty of positive catalysts

But not every marijuana stock has participated equally. Canadian grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), the second-largest publicly traded pot stock in the world by market cap, has only gained about 10% since the year began, and it's lost roughly three-quarters of its value since its super-spike to $300 a share in mid-September.

An up-close view of a flowering cannabis plant with a dark background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

On the surface, many things look to be going right for Tilray. Most notably, it landed two brand-name partnerships in December. First, it announced that it'd be working with Novartis' generic drug subsidiary Sandoz to globally distribute noncombustible cannabis products. Shortly thereafter, Tilray formed a $100 million joint venture with Anheuser-Busch InBev that'll see the duo putting $50 million each toward researching and developing cannabis-infused beverages.

Beyond these deals, Tilray has also done a solid job of expanding into international markets, as well as branding its medical cannabis products. As one of the first growers to be licensed by Health Canada, Tilray has had a head start on most of its competition. Assuming the company utilizes close to 3 million square feet in land at its disposal, it could easily become a top-five cannabis producer in Canada.

Ultimately, this is a company that's respected on Wall Street and is one of the few marijuana stocks to be listed on a reputable U.S. exchange. It's also the only pot stock to go the initial public offering route on a major U.S. exchange.

A half-empty hourglass on a table next to a calendar. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The lock-up expiration takes the wind out of Tilray's sails

So why has there been little love of late for Tilray, you ask? The answer lies with the company's Jan. 15 lock-up expiration.

Following an IPO or reverse takeover, publicly traded companies typically have a 90- or 180-day lock-up period whereby insiders and pre-IPO stakeholders are barred from selling their shares. This is to ensure that a company doesn't go public just so insiders can reap the rewards of an initial pop and leave unsuspecting retail investors holding the bag, so to speak. After the company listed its shares at $17 on July 18 and debuted on the Nasdaq the following day, Jan. 15 marked the end of the 180-day period during which insiders weren't able to sell.