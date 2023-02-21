After surprise trip to Ukraine, Biden to mark one year of Russia invasion in Poland

After Monday's surprise trip to Kyiv, President Joe Biden will highlight a united front with key allies in Poland Tuesday as he marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s trip to Poland, which kicked off a day early after stopping in Kyiv, comes as Russia has started what is expected to be a fierce spring assault in Ukraine. Although Biden announced new assistance to the war-ravaged ally, the trip also comes as polls show support softening among the American public for providing Ukraine with taxpayer-funded weaponry and direct assistance.

Surprise Ukraine visit: Biden made an unannounced stop to war-torn Ukraine Monday ahead of his three-day trip to Poland. He went to the country’s capital city, Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and toured parts of the city.

More aid to Ukraine: During his visit to Kyiv, Biden announced roughly half a billion dollars in additional security assistance to Ukraine. The package would include more military equipment, including artillery ammunition; more Javelins, an anti-tank missile system; and howitzers, or long-range artillery weapons, Biden said.

What’s on Biden’s agenda? Biden on Tuesday will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss his nation's logistical role in getting military aid to Ukraine and collective efforts to bolster deterrence efforts among the NATO alliance. He also plans to meet Wednesday with allies on NATO’s eastern flank to reaffirm U.S. support for the security of the alliance.

Biden to deliver speech: The president will give a speech Tuesday ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His remarks will address how the U.S. has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, the White House said.

Second visit to Poland: This is Biden’s second visit to Poland in less than a year. He traveled to the country last March, just weeks after the war in Ukraine began to present a united front with U.S. allies against Russian aggression. At the time, he met with Ukrainian refugees during that trip.

US President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as they attend a joint press conference in Kyiv, on Feb. 20, 2023.

The president’s visit to Kyiv and Poland this week comes just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the former Soviet republic — which has triggered the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.

During his visit to Ukraine which Russia first invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, Biden highlighted the United States support of the country and vowed to continue to provide supportfor the duration of the war.

And he plans to deliver a similar message in Poland, hoping to highlight how the United States has rallied international support around Ukraine and punished Russia for its aggression.

“Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided,” Biden said Monday in Kyiv. “He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now.”

“He’s just been plain wrong,” Biden added. “One year later, the evidence is right here in this room. We stand here together.”

