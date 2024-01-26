In a surprise vote, county commissioners say no to tractor trailers in The Acreage

Don't expect large semi-tractor trailers to park legally anytime soon in The Acreage, an unincorporated area under the jurisdiction of county government.

In a surprise, the County Commission voted 4-2 Thursday on first reading against a plan proposed by Commissioner Sara Baxter that would have allowed each of the more than 30,000 lots there to have two 80,000-pound semi-tractor trailers.

Just last month, the commission voted 4-3 to advertise Baxter's proposed ordinance. Commissioners Mack Bernard and Marci Woodward flipped their votes Thursday.

An Acreage resident, critical of the proposed zoning change that would allow for more tractor-trailers, provided this picture to county commissioners showing that some property owners are storing multiple trucks on their properties in violation of the county code.

More: Vote moves Acreage truckers' wish to park tractor-trailers on their lots closer to happening

Intense opposition has developed since then, and opponents called the change Thursday a recipe for disaster.

Retired Fire Rescue Captain Richard Vassalotti, a long-time resident of The Acreage, called it "unfathomable" to consider adding hundreds if not thousands of semis to the unimproved roads in The Acreage. He said he has responded to semi-tractor trailer accidents in the region that have resulted in fatalities, claiming it is unsafe for them to be on roads that were never designed to accommodate their size.

Speaking out against the higher weight limit were The Indian Trail Improvement District (ITID), the Acreage Landowners Association, former County Commissioner Jeff Koons and scores of long-time Acreage residents who said trying to cope with the semis has been a nightmare.

The district said it estimated the cost of repairing the roads damaged by the semi trucks to be in excess of $1 billion, much more than the $2,500 fee that Baxter proposed to levy against new trucks that come there.

More: Stop using The Acreage as a big-rig parking lot. | Letters

The issue of whether the trucks can stay or go has been debated for more than four years. Baxter, who represents The Acreage, has been a strong ally of the truckers, arguing that many of them have operated there for years. Code enforcement began citing them two years ago. More than 500 trucks in The Acreage weigh in excess of 16,000 pounds, according to county planners.

Truckers say they were told by Realtors they could come to The Acreage

Many of the truckers say they were told by Realtors that it was legal to move their operations to The Acreage. They say a code enforcement crackdown occurred after new developments came to the region. They added that the new rules will force them to relocate and will probably out put them out of business.

Baxter was able to convince her colleagues to make some changes in the ordinance that regulates truck parking in The Acreage as well as throughout areas in the county designated residential/agricultural service. They included increasing the weight limit from 12,500 to 16,000 and allowing up to two commercial vehicles that can be stored. Most lawn service companies and those with box trucks are expected to fall under that higher weight limit.

The ordinance advertised last month would have carved out a special exception for The Acreage, allowing the two 80,000-pound trucks on each lot. That exception was removed. Baxter, sensing defeat, wanted to allow those truckers who are already operating in The Acreage to stay, but there was no support for the request.

County commissioners will cast their final vote Feb. 22 to adopt the revised ordinance. It is possible that commissioners could again change their minds but there was little support for raising the weight limit above 16,000 pounds.

County Mayor Maria Sachs voted with Baxter. She said later that she opposed ever increasing the weight limit from 12,500 to 16,000 pounds. County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, a strong opponent of the changes, was out of town attending a National Association of Counties conference. Had he been present, he likely would have voted against Baxter's proposal. He had his chief of staff, Neils Heimeriks, read a statement for him.

"This debate isn't about government overreach. It is about balancing competing interests and playing by the rules. I'm not aware of any county (in Florida) that allows semi-trucks to park in AR zoning districts. You know why? Because it is bad policy. It sets a terrible precedent. I won't stand for it."

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

,

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: No dice for tractor trailers in The Acreage - even those already there