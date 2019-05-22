Surprise! Warren Buffett's Portfolio Has Marijuana Exposure

Just a few weeks ago, the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, wrapped up another highly successful annual shareholder meeting for the conglomerate he's run for decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). This event has become something of a mecca for investing enthusiasts, allowing them to listen to what one of the most successful buy-and-hold investors in the world has to say about the stock market, the economy, and other financial matters.

But just as investors have flocked to Buffett's favorite stocks and industries for decades, they also take note when he shows skepticism toward a company, industry, or trend.

Buffett and cannabis don't mix

Despite arguably being one of the fastest growing industries, marijuana isn't exactly "high" on Buffett's buy list. To be clear, it does offer some traits that Buffett would probably appreciate, such as the likely noncyclical nature of cannabis consumption, and the fact that you don't have to dive headfirst into a grower in order to gain exposure. But when examined as a whole, there's a veritable laundry list of reasons Buffett would stay away from pot stocks rather than be a buyer.

For example, he traditionally buys into time-tested, profitable business models. The fact is that a majority of pot stocks are still losing money on an operating basis, and the industry hasn't demonstrated that it has staying power.

Another pervasive problem is that Buffett and his team generally don't want to have to babysit their holdings. He prefers to buy companies that can essentially be set in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and forgotten about for years. With the legal status of marijuana different in many countries and changing constantly, buying into pot stocks would require a lot of upkeep that Buffett simply isn't willing to give.

Also, don't overlook that most pot stocks are still listed on the over-the-counter (OTC) exchange, rather than a major U.S. exchange. Neither the New York Stock Exchange nor Nasdaq will allow companies that sell a federally illicit substance in the United States, such as marijuana, to list their common stock. Buffett, for his part, only cares to purchase stock in companies that are listed on major exchanges.

As I said, there's a pretty long list of reasons for Buffett to not buy marijuana stocks.

