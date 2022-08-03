Surprise Win for Abortion Rights in Kansas Hints at Tough Midterms for Republicans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Welch and Emma Kinery
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Gretchen Whitmer
    49th governor of Michigan
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- Kansas’ resounding rejection of an effort to allow new restrictions on abortion access hinted at Republican vulnerability in the midterm elections, opening a path for Democrats to win over more-moderate GOP voters in November.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tuesday’s referendum in a Republican stronghold was the first abortion-related ballot measure this year. Abortion-rights supporters in Michigan, where Joe Biden prevailed in 2020 after Donald Trump’s 2016 triumph, are trying to arrange a vote in November. Voters will also weigh in on abortion rights in California, Kentucky, Montana and Vermont in the general election.

“It’s an extraordinary victory, it’s amazing,” Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, said on MSNBC. “I think this has got to be a wake-up call for the Republican Party.”

With Biden’s low approval ratings as president and Americans struggling with decades-high inflation, Democrats have sought to use the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade as a galvanizing issue to ignite their base and independent suburban woman voters.

Biden, hailing Tuesday’s record voter turnout, said the results show “the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion.”

He said he will sign a second executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to come up with ways to help patients travel outside their states for abortions using Medicaid funds.

In Kansas, a state that Trump won by a margin of nearly 15 percentage points in 2020, voters rejected an amendment to the state Constitution that would have allowed the legislature to restrict abortions, according to the AP. With 97% of the vote counted, returns showed that 59% voted to keep intact a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that granted abortion rights under the state Constitution.

In the weeks since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision, nearby states, including Texas, Missouri and Arkansas, have implemented total bans on the procedure, driving up wait times as more patients seek abortion care in Kansas.

Michigan’s swing-state role makes the potential abortion vote there a focus in November. Abortion-rights supporters have collected more than enough signatures to have the issue added to the ballot, but are waiting on the signatures to be verified.

Abortion took center stage in Tuesday’s primaries, with Democrats picking Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has made defending reproductive rights a pillar of her first term, and Republicans nominating Tudor Dixon, who supports strict bans on the procedure.

Dixon, an election denier and right-wing media personality who was backed by Trump, won 40% of the votes in her party’s primary, according to the Associated Press. She beat four Republican candidates, including former front-runner Ryan Kelley, who was arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Dixon has said she opposes abortion in all cases, but would approve the procedure to save the life of the woman. Whitmer, meanwhile, sued in the Michigan Supreme Court for a ruling that a ban dating back to 1846, and updated with tougher penalties in 1931, violates the state’s Constitution. She also supports a statewide referendum on legal abortion.

“It’s a really important issue and it’s not just for the Democratic base,” Whitmer said in an interview before Tuesday’s primary. “It’s for women across Michigan and about bodily autonomy and rights that we’ve had for decades that are being ripped away from us.”

Whitmer said voters are on her side when it comes to abortion. Polls published before the primaries showed Whitmer leading all five Republicans vying to challenge her in November by at least 10 points.

With a Democratic governor and Republican-controlled state Senate, Michigan is often viewed as a “purple state,” where elections are usually decided by moderate independent voters. A poll taken by television station WDIV and the Detroit News in July found that 58% of Michigan voters opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, which made abortion legal nationwide.

“The vast majority of people support a woman being able to make her own decision,” Whitmer said.

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor, released on Wednesday her strongest video ad to date attacking the Republican incumbent Brian Kemp for the six-week abortion ban he championed and signed in 2019.

The ad features a series of young women talking about the effect of the state law. “Georgia’s abortion ban is an attack on the women of Georgia,” it concludes. “The only way to stop this attack on the women of Georgia is to stop Brian Kemp.”

(Story updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Results: See vote totals from Kansas election over abortion rights in state constitution

    Here’s where the vote on constitutional amendment stands after election night in Kansas.

  • Paulist priests celebrate their last Mass at Ohio State's Newman Center

    Hundreds of parishioners packed the Newman Center at Ohio State University on Sunday for the the final Mass observed by the Paulist priests

  • Turkey’s 79% Inflation Drives Company Debt Into Distressed Zone

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanSome of Turkey’s biggest companies are seeing their bonds ente

  • France to Curb Nuclear Output as Europe’s Energy Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA said it’s likely to extend cuts to nuclear generation as scorching weather pushes up river temperatures, bringing the energy crisis in the European Union’s second-largest economy into sharp focus.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around

  • ‘An unmistakable message.’ Kansas’ vote for abortion rights sends ripples nationwide

    “We have seen a lot of momentum in the last 24 hours in our fight to restore Roe. Americans in Kansas turned out to challenge views that would move the country backwards,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

  • Boy Scouts Ruling Threatens $250 Million Abuse Deal With Mormons

    (Bloomberg) -- The Boy Scouts of America may be forced to cut $250 million from its proposal to set up a trust fund for sex abuse victims after a judge rejected a key provision of a deal the youth group signed with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi He

  • In Michigan, Primary Choices are Defined by Worries

    HAZEL PARK, Mich. — Ashley Polansky, a 34-year-old retail manager, hurried inside a polling place at a tiny church to vote on Tuesday morning with one issue foremost in her mind. “I’m three months pregnant,” she said, describing her worst fears about giving birth without the right to an abortion. “If something goes wrong, the doctors could just let me die.” To Polansky, reelecting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — a Democrat who has campaigned heavily on defending the precarious right to an abortion in Mi

  • Judge grants Whitmer request, blocks prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban

    The emergency request comes hours after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled a separate ban on enforcement did not apply to county prosecutors.

  • Missouri Republicans to Eric Greitens: Go away. Again. And stay away forever

    That “RINO hunting” bravado didn’t work out for the shameless failed governor. | Editorial

  • Tesla Investors Boost Stock for Sixth Day, Unfazed by US-China Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. investors are unfazed by the brewing geopolitical tensions between US and China around Taiwan, as the stock is up for a sixth straight session ahead of the company’s annual meeting on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe electric-vehicle maker’s stock jumped as much as 3% to $928.65 in New Yo

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bo

  • Kansas shows anti-abortion Republicans how voters react when you go after their rights

    Kansans turn out in force to show that trying to take away abortion rights might not be as popular as some Republicans think.

  • Kansas Kicks Off String of Abortion Ballot Measures Post-Roe

    (Bloomberg) -- Kansas was the first state where voters got to cast their ballots on abortion since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. At least four others—California, Kentucky, Montana and Vermont—will follow suit later this year.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be F

  • Biden welcomes Kansas vote to preserve abortion rights

    U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Kansas voters rejection on Tuesday of a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion. Biden said that the win to abortion rights advocates in a deeply conservative state showed that "the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion." The vote was the first statewide referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in June.

  • Aug. 2 primary: Cheboygan County casts votes for millages, road commission and more

    Voters in Cheboygan County who cast a ballot during the Aug. 2 primary election helped decide several contested races and millages around the county.

  • Kansas Turnout Soars in First Post-Roe Abortion Vote

    (Bloomberg Government) -- Kansas could have a record-setting primary election turnout Tuesday as voters decide the first abortion-focused ballot measure since the US Supreme Court overturned its Roe vs. Wade decision.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team

  • Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

    The red-state Trump won in a landslide overwhelmingly struck down an amendment that would have banned abortion in the state. Anti-choice activists are flummoxed

  • If Kari Lake's dream came true, it would make Donald Trump unable to be president again

    If Kari Lake got her impossible wish to decertify the Arizona election and declare Trump the 2020 winner, it would prevent him from running in 2024.

  • Trump sweeping Arizona. Now, will Democrats find a way to blow their good fortune?

    Arizona's America First candidates may have bagged the primary election. But before celebrating their luck, Democrats should remember David Garcia.

  • Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican

    Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.