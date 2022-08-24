Surprise witness points to Dana Chandler at Topeka double homicide: 'This is the person I saw'

Terry Anderson was a surprise witness Wednesday in the retrial of Dana Chandler, shown here, for the slayings of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness.

Terry Anderson paused before producing some of the most explosive, sworn testimony in the two-decade-old investigation into the killings of Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness.

If accurate, Anderson’s memory of the night of July 6, 2022, would be the first testimony that could place Dana Chandler, the ex-wife of Mike Sisco who long been the sole suspect of the pair of killings, at the scene of the crime.

It would also represent a colossal failure of law enforcement to investigate what would have been the best lead in an investigation that turned up little evidence elsewhere.

The problem is that no records back up Anderson’s back up her recollection of that night, despite her insistence she had called 911 and talked with detectives the morning after the killing, and the fact that Anderson made no effort to follow up with investigators in the two decades since.

Taking the stand as an unexpected witness for the prosecution in Chandler’s retrial, Anderson testified that she had been talking with a hairdresser client last week, when the topic of the second trial came up.

What she told her client prompted the client to notify Hailey Sisco, Chandler's and Sisco’s daughter, who in turn notified authorities. Hailey Sisco has long considered her mother responsible for Mike Sisco’s death.

Surprise witness electrifies courtroom in Dana Chandler trial

Anderson’s sudden memory of that night presumably prompted the unexpected, three-day recess in the trial against Chandler, who was originally convicted of the killings in a 2012 trial. That conviction was overturned by the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 after the high court found that Jacqui Spradling, the lead prosecutor then, had engaged in prosecutorial misconduct in building her argument against Chandler.

After Chandler’s defense team rested its case early Wednesday afternoon, prosecutor Charles Kitt called Anderson to the stand during his rebuttal. Anderson indicated she had been interviewed by law enforcement, Kitt and a member of the defense team since her conversation with her hairdresser client a week ago.

Anderson told the court that on the night of July 6, she had returned home early from a family reunion at Lake Shawnee to her apartment, which was across from Harkness’ residence. She sat on her balcony when she noticed a silver car, parked on the wrong side of the street, in front of Harkness' home.

Testifying under oath, she told the court that she had heard what sounded like two muffled gunshots, which she recognized given her past experience with firearms but didn't consider wholly unusual, given it being the weekend after the Fourth of July.

But she became suspicious when she heard an additional spurt of gunshots minutes later, and a woman, dressed in all black and with medium-length, dark hair curled at her shoulders, snuck out of the Harkness residence, Anderson said. She looked around the street suspiciously, not more than 50 feet away from Anderson, before getting in the car and peeling down the street.

Anderson claims she called 911 to report the gunshots and suspicious woman, shortly before midnight, before heading to bed at around 1:30 a.m.

The next morning, when she and her niece left and returned to her apartment, she said she found investigators, from whom she later learned there had been a double homicide at Harkness' the previous night. Anderson claims to have talked with two detectives that morning about what she had seen.

Since then, and during the high-profile investigation, 2012 trial and 2018 conviction overturn of Chandler, Anderson said she hadn't spoken with investigators, at least until last week.

"I had no idea who this person was," Anderson testified Wednesday afternoon, saying she had never seen that person before in her life.

But she had vaguely kept up with news of Chandler's trial, and she said that even 20 years later, she recalls her 10-second glimpse of the face of the woman who ran out of Harkness' home on the night of July 6.

After Kitt asked her if she recognized the person she saw on news reports, Anderson took a brief, hesitant pause before saying a drawn out, "Yeah."

"This is the person I saw in that car," she testified, describing Chandler as she appeared in court Wednesday.

Defense: No records back up Terry Anderson's account

Chandler, surrounded on both sides by her defense attorneys, didn't react to Anderson’s testimony, taking notes intermittently as Anderson’s memory placed her at the scene of the killings.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios earlier in the afternoon had cleared the court of the jury to directly ask Chandler if she was invoking her Fifth Amendment right to not testify, and Chandler affirmed that she had independently decided not to take the stand.

In cross-examining Anderson, lead defense attorney Tom Bath briefly surveyed her memory of that night, pointing out she had made a separate 911 call in the early hours of July 8 to report a suspicious person in her apartment complex's laundry room.

In rebuttal, Bath called Jamie Dennis, a records custodian for the Topeka Police Department. Since Anderson came forward last week, Dennis and other police officials have combed over 911 records and police reports from early July 2002 — searching by Anderson's name, landline number, cell phone, call category and general area.

While the department still has logs from that timeframe, no records back up Anderson's assertion that she called 911 late July 6 or early July 7, and no available report shows she talked with police detectives about what she had seen.

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled to start Thursday morning.

