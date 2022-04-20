Surprised astronomers find new type of star explosion - a micronova

Will Dunham
·3 min read

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Astronomers have detected a previously unknown type of stellar explosion called a micronova involving thermonuclear blasts at the polar regions of a type of burned-out star called a white dwarf after it has siphoned material from a companion star.

The researchers said on Wednesday a micronova is by far the least powerful type of star explosions now known - less energetic than a blast called a nova in which a white dwarf's entire surface blows up and tiny compared to a supernova that occurs during the death throes of some giant stars.

Micronovae are observed from Earth as bursts of light lasting about 10 hours. They were documented on three white dwarfs - one 1,680 light years away from Earth, one 3,720 light years away and one 4,900 light years away. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

"The discovery was an unexpected surprise. It goes to show just how dynamic the universe is. These events are fast and sporadic. Finding them requires looking at the right place at the right time," said astronomer Simone Scaringi of Durham University in England, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

White dwarfs, among the densest objects in the universe, result from the collapse of a dying star's core. They have the mass of our sun but are about the size of Earth in diameter. Most stars, including the sun, are destined to end their existence in this form.

Some white dwarfs are part of what is called a binary system, in an orbit with another star.

Micronovae happen in very specific binary systems - with a white dwarf star possessing a strong magnetic field and a low-mass normal star. The white dwarf's gravitational pull can strip hydrogen gas from the companion star's surface. The hydrogen then flows toward the white dwarf's magnetic poles, similar to how Earth's magnetic field channels the solar wind to our planet's magnetic poles, causing the auroras.

At the base of accumulating columns of gas at the white dwarf's poles, pressure and temperature rise, causing thermonuclear fusion that converts hydrogen into helium.

"Under the conditions in which this is triggered, this fusion is explosive, and the micronova occurs: a thermonuclear 'bomb' goes off," said astronomer and study co-author Paul Groot, who divides his time between Radboud University in the Netherlands and the University of Cape Town and South African Astronomical Observatory.

The explosion is localized and does not destroy the white dwarf. In fact, the micronova cycle can repeat itself.

"Only a very small percentage of the white dwarf participates in this explosion, roughly about one millionth of the surface area. Translated to the Earth this would be an area of about, say, the city of London," Groot added.

Each micronova event burns through material the equivalent of one large asteroid, or just over one millionth of Earth's mass, Scaringi said.

A micronova is similar to a nova, a thermonuclear explosion engulfing a white dwarf's entire surface. With novae, the white dwarf lacks a strong magnetic field, meaning that hydrogen stolen from the companion star is distributed globally rather than concentrating at the poles. Novae can last for weeks or months, burning through about a million times more mass than micronovae, Scaringi said.

The researchers discovered the micronovae when analyzing data from NASA's TESS space telescope. They used the European Southern Observatory's Chile-based Very Large Telescope to confirm the explosions involved white dwarfs.

Some other types of stellar explosions include: a kilonova, when two neutron stars or a neutron star and a black hole merge; a hypernova, a kind of supernova involving a massive star exploding at end of its life cycle and collapsing to form a black hole; and a luminous red nova involving two stars merging.

(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio doctor accused in 14 high-dose fentanyl deaths acquitted of murder

    A former Ohio doctor was acquitted of murder Wednesday after he was accused of hastening the deaths of 14 critically ill patients by ordering large doses of

  • Hubble looks at a planet where vaporized rock may rain out as molten rock at night

    I used to live on the East Coast, and one of the reasons I moved away was because of the summer humidity. I couldn’t take it. It always felt like I was slowly melting. Given that, I will be crossing WASP-178 b off my vacation spot list. The humidity there is arguably worse, if by humidity you mean atmospheric content of vaporized rock. Yeah. New Hubble Space Telescope observations show that this gas giant planet is so hot that the atmosphere contains a significant amount of silicon monoxide (SiO

  • Activision beats shareholder class action over sex bias claims, for now

    Activision Blizzard Inc has won the dismissal of a lawsuit in California accusing the video game maker of misleading investors by downplaying the severity of alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees. Los Angeles-based U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, in a decision released on Tuesday, found that a group of Activision shareholders had failed to cite specific false statements the company made amid investigations by three government agencies, and could not prove fraud claims. Anderson gave the plaintiffs 30 days to file an amended complaint against Activision, which has denied tolerating discrimination and misleading shareholders.

  • Growing majority of Swedes back joining NATO, opinion poll shows

    A growing majority of Swedes are in favour of joining NATO, a poll showed on Wednesday, as policy-makers in both Sweden and Finland weigh up whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine should lead to an end to decades of military neutrality. The poll by Demoskop and commissioned by the Aftonbladet newspaper showed 57% of Swedes now favoured NATO membership, up from 51% in March. The March poll was the first to show a majority of Swedes in favour of joining NATO.

  • Peek Inside the Space Balloon Lifting Passengers 100,000 Feet Above Earth’s Surface

    Spaceship Neptune cabins are luxurious and offer a 360-degree view of Earth from (almost) space.

  • Each x Other Goes Direct-to-Consumer, Plans Miami Store for 10th Anniversary

    The French label has shifted its focus to the U.S. market and plans to pivot into a lifestyle brand and a digital platform.

  • NY Yankees slugging catching prospect Josh Breaux honing defense with Somerset Patriots

    Josh Breaux is internally rated as one of the best defensive catchers in the Yankees system.

  • This Is the Only Rice Krispie Recipe That Matters

    At the risk of yucking literally the entire world’s consensus yum, a confession: I hate marshmallow rice squares. Since childhood, I’ve avoided them, even as eager adults presented “ooo, let’s make Rice Krispies treats!” as a fun activity-and-dessert combo at Girl Scout meetings, sleepovers, or playdates. They’re messy and gluey and far too one-note, their goopy strings of pure sugar sticking to everything as you pull away a bite, marshmallow goo cementing pulverized toasted rice cereal right do

  • NASA moon rocket faces more flight delays as repairs mount

    Officials said Monday it will be challenging to meet a launch window in early to mid-June. The next opportunity to send an empty capsule to the moon on a test flight would be at the end of June or July. The 30-story Space Launch System rocket has been on the pad at Kennedy Space Center for the past month.

  • GE Appliances recalls 155K refrigerators that have caused 37 injuries so far

    (WKBN) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that GE Appliances would be recalling six types of its stainless steel refrigerators. The products, GE-brand Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, have freezer door handles that are detaching. There have been 71 reports of the error, which has caused 37 injuries, including three…

  • Climate change and farming driving insect decline

    Combined pressures of global heating and farming can halve insect populations in some places - study.

  • Explosions at Kabul schools kill 6, injure 17

    Explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, including students, and wounded 17 Tuesday in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital city, police said.

  • Special session to address Florida property-insurance

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will call a May special legislative session to address problems in the property-insurance system that have led to homeowners losing coverage and getting hit with large rate increases.

  • DNA leads to arrest of Houston man for alleged ATM theft

    DNA evidence and the FBI helped Wichita Falls Police track down an alleged ATM theft suspect.

  • Kaley Cuoco was shocked after Sharon Stone went off script and ‘bitch-slapped’ her

    Kaley Cuoco dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Monday, to promote the second season of The Flight Attendant. The new season welcomes Sharon Stone as Cuoco’s character’s mother. “She was supposed to say "I like you, but I don't love you very much,’” Cuoco recalled. “That's what she is supposed to say. She says this line to me, she grabs my face and she whacks me!” Once the director called “cut,” Stone hurriedly tried to explain herself to Cuoco. “Sharon comes back and said, ‘Oh my God, I love you. It just felt right for the scene,” Cuoco said. “I was like ‘That was incredible. Whoa!’ So I'm like, I just got bitch slapped by Sharon Stone.” Since the first slap was off script and they got the shot, Cuoco assumed Stone wouldn’t slap her during a second take. “I'm crying” Cuoco says. “She comes up to me, and she whales on me again. And they get another incredibly real reaction because I just got slapped a second time.” And even though Cuoco wasn’t on camera for the third take, Stone didn’t care at all. “She slaps me again!” Cuoco exclaimed. “Three times I got slapped. Wasn't even me in the third take. So now I need to ice. And I'm like… I walk out. She comes and is like, “Hey, it was on my face –’ ‘I understand, I understand.’ I’m like, ‘Can we wrap, though, because I think I'm ready to go.”

  • Moscow has deported 500,000 people to Russia, Ukraine lawmaker says

    Moscow has deported 500,000 people from Ukraine to Russia, a leading member of the parliament in Kyiv told European lawmakers on Wednesday, calling on the Red Cross to establish contact with those missing. "Half a million of Ukrainian citizens were deported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation without agreement from their side," said Mykyta Poturayev, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's humanitarian committee. Reuters could not independently verify the figure given by Poturayev, who did not give details or supporting evidence.

  • Sixers were in shock when Danny Green dunked in win over Raptors

    The Philadelphia 76ers were in complete shock when Danny Green dunked in their Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors.

  • Mom, 6-year-old girl among victims secretly filmed in Blue Springs QuikTrip restroom

    Charges against the 17-year-old male suspected of secretly filming women in the restroom of a QuikTrip in Blue Springs are pending. He remains in custody, police said.

  • VIDEO: Florida homeowners are facing property rate insurance hikes. Here’s why

    Florida homeowners are facing property rate insurance hikes. Here’s why

  • Trump-backed hopeful, 2 others booted off Tenn. GOP ballot

    Tennessee Republican officials have removed three congressional hopefuls from the GOP primary ballot, including one candidate backed by former President Donald Trump. The late Tuesday night decision by the Tennessee Republican Party was a long awaited result of months of debate over Morgan Ortagus, Trump's former State Department spokesperson, entering Nashville's open 5th Congressional District race.