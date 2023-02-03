Surprised parents receive $1,000 worth of Grubhub food after boy uses father's phone

MarketWatch

Question: I have two credit cards and a total debt of $20,000. Is it advisable to refinance my credit cards with a personal loan? You’re right to consider refinancing this debt to a lower rate as you’re paying a lot in interest — a personal loan (see the lowest personal loan rates you may get now here) is one way to do that, a 0% interest balance transfer credit card is another, and you might also consider calling a nonprofit credit counseling firm.