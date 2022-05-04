Who’s Surprised by the SEC’s ‘Power Grab?’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nikhilesh De
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gary Gensler
    Investment banker, government official

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Something like $200 million in various cryptos were stolen, exploited or just plain burned over the past eight days. Given that, is it any wonder that regulators like Gary Gensler want closer oversight of the crypto sector?

You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions.

Consumer protections

The narrative

Crypto investors lost nearly $300 million to hacks and stratospheric gas fees caused by a project minting a “digital land sale” over the past week. No friggin’ wonder regulators are worried about consumer protections.

Why it matters

The SEC seems to be approaching crypto with an “enforcement-first” view. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has said he’s concerned with investor protection, and it’s not hard to see why he may feel justified in giving the agency greater oversight over the sector. The crypto industry may want to look into best practices and a formal system targeted at protecting its users if people want to head off the regulatory agency.

Breaking it down

Here’s a look at some prominent headlines over the past seven days:

One of the common refrains we’ve heard from SEC Chair Gary Gensler, as well as his predecessor Jay Clayton, is that the SEC is interested in protecting consumers from risky situations. The industry has expressed its opposition to recent moves by the SEC to (possibly) establish oversight of the digital currency sector, particularly decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and projects.

Here’s the thing, though: It’s hard to argue Gensler doesn’t have a point. Crypto users lost millions over the past seven days for various reasons, and they don’t currently have much recourse beyond hoping the platforms can either recover their lost funds or will otherwise make them whole.

It’s worth asking whether the SEC would be as forward about regulating crypto if these concerns were mitigated through other means. I’ve reported on Gensler for the past year and change, and several individuals I’ve spoken to say he’s sincere when he says he’s solely interested in protecting consumers (as opposed to him just conducting a “power grab” over the cryptocurrency industry for its own sake).

In fairness, the $100 million to $200 million lost in the last week may not seem like that much when compared to crypto’s current $1.8 trillion market cap. But that’s still someone’s money that is now irrevocably gone.

Here’s the playbook: A project launches. Sometimes the code is audited. Sometimes it isn’t. On occasion this project is exploited. A rogue programmer finds an accessible endpoint in the wild or a savvy huckster somehow acquires admin access keys or users are fooled into sending millions of dollars worth of crypto to a shady address.

At any rate, you now have users who are out some money. For those who have funds in excess (*cough* they’re rich enough that the loss of a few thousand or even million dollars is no big deal), this may be at most an inconvenience. For everyone else, though, this could be catastrophic, and certainly harmful.

There's no consistency in how companies respond right now, either. Some companies offer refunds or find ways of making users whole. If we dig through the archives, exchanges like Bitfinex created its own tokens that it distributed to users. The tokens were redeemable for equity (or $1 apiece). Others raise funds to distribute to users.

Other companies take completely different routes. Yuga Labs, the force behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, for example, offered an apology for clogging up the Ethereum blockchain and contributing to high gas prices, and suggested it would simply build its own layer 1 blockchain to support future BAYC-related efforts ( some believe the tweet and the network congestion that prompted it were deliberate).

That brings its own risks, as Sky Mavis recently demonstrated with its Ronin hack, in which the company lost over $600 million to North Korean hackers.

The question seems to me to be “is anyone actually protecting users?”

Right now, the answer seems to be “people on Twitter,” a good intuition and the rare actual audit. But again, there's no consistency here.

Bringing this back to Gensler and the SEC, the industry’s taken issue with proposals that seem like they would bring decentralized exchanges and other similar projects under the regulator’s purview.

Lots of projects don’t suffer multimillion dollar exploits. But the projects that do tend to get the headlines. And I’m sure that concern is front and center on Gensler’s plate.

There's also a growing movement among some lawmakers and industry participants to have the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) act as the primary regulator for crypto, but it doesn’t have a consumer protection mandate in the same way the SEC does (the SEC’s mandate is focused on disclosures). Further, waiting for Congress to take some action here will probably take a while.

The SEC is now nearly doubling the size of its crypto enforcement team, opening 20 new roles. There's been some backlash from the crypto world given that these are specifically enforcement roles, rather than roles for individuals who could write guidance letters.

Biden’s rule

Changing of the guard

Key: (nom.) = nominee, (rum.) = rumored, (act.) = acting, (inc.) = incumbent (no replacement anticipated)
Key: (nom.) = nominee, (rum.) = rumored, (act.) = acting, (inc.) = incumbent (no replacement anticipated)

No new nominees over the past week.

Elsewhere:

  • US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Give CFTC Crypto Spot Market Oversight: Reps. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and Darren Soto (D-Fla.) have reintroduced the Digital Commodity Exchange Act, which would give the CFTC greater oversight of spot crypto markets that list digital commodities (so bitcoin, ether, things like that) while leaving security token exchanges under the SEC’s purview. Money services businesses would also remain under state regulatory purviews.

  • Ohio's Senate Candidates Stake Out Crypto Positions: Crypto isn't a huge voting issue in Ohio's Senate primary race this year, but several leading candidates have staked out positions on it anyway.

  • What a Mining Moratorium Could Really Mean for New York’s Crypto Industry: The New York Senate is considering a bill that would impose a two-year moratorium on new proof-of-work crypto mining operations powered by non-renewable sources. Here's what that could mean for the state's industry.

Outside CoinDesk:

  • (Politico) The Supreme Court of the United States is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, a 1970s Supreme Court case that enshrined the right to an abortion into federal law, according to a leaked draft ruling obtained by Politico. The ruling as currently framed would appear to have implications for other rights currently thought to be protected, including a right to contraceptives, same-sex marriage and even privacy.

  • (Vice) Facebook has a ton of user data. And the company can’t really keep track of who else can access that information or how it gets there.

  • (The Verge) The Verge’s Elizabeth Lopatto recaps Bitcoin 2022 in Miami last month, where she observed something interesting: There seems to be more interest in “crypto” than in “bitcoin” right now.

  • (Bloomberg) Crypto mortgage lenders are letting borrowers put nothing down to buy property.

If you’ve got thoughts or questions on what I should discuss next week or any other feedback you’d like to share, feel free to email me at nik@coindesk.com or find me on Twitter @nikhileshde.

You can also join the group conversation on Telegram.

See ya’ll next week!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto exchange Kraken to launch NFT marketplace

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith discusses Kraken's plans for an NFT platform.

  • SEC Crypto Team Getting 20 More Officials in Bid to Crack Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockThe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is adding 20 more officials to a team dedicated to policing crypto markets, the latest move by Wall Street’s main r

  • MicroStrategy posts Q1 revenue loss amid falling Bitcoin price

    MicroStrategy Inc., the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, reported a total revenue of US$119.3 million in Q1, a 2.9% year-over-year decrease. See related article: Terra’s US$10 billion Bitcoin Bet Sends LUNA to Record High Fast facts As of March 31, MicroStrategy’s 129,218 BTC under management had a carrying value of US$2.896 billion and a […]

  • Bitcoin Diverges From Stocks as Fed Meeting Starts, Slips Toward $38K

    It's become a rarer occurrence these days, but bitcoin (BTC) went its own way, dropping on Tuesday as stocks rose.

  • Crypto: What does a fed hike mean for bitcoin?

    The Federal Reserve is preparing to embark on its largest rate hike in decades in an effort to tame inflation, but what effect will this have on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

  • Incumbent Glenn Funk set to win Democratic primary for Nashville district attorney

    Incumbent Glenn Funk is set to win Tuesday in Davidson County's Democratic primary for Nashville district attorney.

  • Why Did ‘Dreamer’ Musical Backers Also Fund Anti-Immigrant Politicians?

    Maria Baranova¡Americano!, a politically charged musical that follows the challenges and triumphs experienced by a DREAMer determined to serve in the military, just had its first preview Off-Broadway.It’s based on the real-life story of Tony Valdovinos, who, at the age of 18, attempted to enlist in the Marines and was shocked to discover he was being rejected because of his status as an undocumented immigrant. Valdovinos believed he was an American citizen. His immigrant status was a secret his

  • SEC nearly doubles staff to crack down on crypto abuses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the SEC nearly doubling its staff count to police wrong-doing in crypto markets.

  • 'I was numb': Activists rally in Eugene to protest Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v. Wade

    Residents plan to rally Tuesday outside Eugene's federal courthouse in response to leaks of the Supreme Court's intention to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Sinema weigh in on SCOTUS leak

    Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Sinema weigh in on SCOTUS leak

  • Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on 9 May - Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 19:10 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on 9 May. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, interview with "NV" Quote: "Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future.

  • Obamas issue strong statement on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

    Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama issued a strong statement criticizing the draft Supreme Court opinion knocking down the Roe v. Wade decision, saying it would limit U.S. freedoms just like other past actions by the court. “Today, millions of Americans woke up fearing that their essential freedoms under the Constitution were…

  • Ocasio-Cortez Torches Collins And Murkowski: 'They Don't Get To Play Victim Now'

    The senators "betrayed the nation’s reproductive rights when they were singularly capable of stopping the slide," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • DeSantis accuses Disney of cozying up to CCP, making 'a fortune' without mentioning atrocities

    The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney continues as the governor slammed the company for profiting off of its relationship with China, without condemning its human rights abuses.

  • Susan Collins Told American Women to Trust Her to Protect Roe. She Lied.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe one person most responsible for the looming loss of abortion rights—aside from the president who appointed three anti-Roe justices—is Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who in October of 2018 became the 50th and deciding vote in the Senate for Brett Kavanaugh. He would not have been confirmed if it weren’t for Collins, who wanted women to believe as she did that he would keep his word to her.He did not.Maybe his fingers were crosse

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Supreme Court opinion drafts do not leak. Abortion may be at risk but so is court's sanctity.

    The leak itself could prompt hesitant justices to reconsider such a history-altering decision. After all, that was the point of the leak, wasn’t it?