Surprised if any significant coal industry existed after 2040, EU's Timmermans says

News conference during pre-COP26 climate meeting in Milan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILAN (Reuters) - Coal mining is on its way out and will play a minor role post 2040 as countries speed up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emission to tackle climate change, European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said on Saturday.

Speaking at the pre-COP26 climate talks in Milan, Timmermans said there was "no future in coal" and the fossil fuel would gradually disappear even without taking action as there was no economic logic to keep the industry alive.

"I'd be highly surprised if there is still a significant coal mining industry after 2040," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • La Palma volcano eruption forces stay-home order for some residents

    Authorities told several thousand residents of La Palma to stay home because of worsening air quality as the erupting volcano on the Spanish island spewed red-hot lava and thick clouds of black smoke. Emergency services issued a lockdown order on Friday night for people in Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso, two of the worst affected towns. "The new lockdown is as a consequence of the meteorological conditions... that prevent the dispersion of gases and keep them at low levels of the atmosphere," emergency services said in a statement.

  • Ireland thinks Britain unlikely to trigger N.Ireland trade clause

    Ireland does not expect Britain to trigger a clause in Northern Ireland's fraught post-Brexit trading deal to unilaterally jettison some of its terms, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was possible the British government would trigger "Article 16" if the European Union did not make appropriate concessions to ease the burden of trading restrictions on Northern Ireland. Triggering Article 16, part of the Northern Ireland Protocol of Britain's EU divorce deal, would mark a major escalation of the dispute and could lead to significant retaliatory measures.

  • Former Florida congressional candidate arrested following Jan. 6 charges

    A former Florida Republican congressional candidate has been arrested following his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday. Among the stocks that have the spotlight on them on Friday include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Netflix, […]

  • Exclusive-Some 1,900 Colombian guerrillas operating from Venezuela, says Colombia military chief

    About 1,900 fighters belonging to Colombian rebel and crime groups are operating from Venezuela, where they plan attacks and participate in drug trafficking, the commander of Colombia's armed forces said. The Colombian government has long said Venezuela's leadership grants safe harbor to Colombian armed groups, allowing trafficking of cocaine in exchange for a cut of the profits. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has denied that Venezuela has provided safe harbor for drug traffickers.

  • Great Lakes see the impact of climate change

    It's not just the coasts experiencing climate change. The coastline along the Great Lakes is changing too.

  • Letters to the Editor: A water pipeline from the Mississippi River doesn't sound so crazy anymore

    Key reservoirs on the Colorado River desperately need water. Let's start building that pipeline from the Mississippi River.

  • This pair of billionaire brothers is gaining on Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man

    India has a new pair of billionaire brothers. For the first time ever, both Adani brothers—Gautam and Vinod Shantilal—have been featured in the top 10 of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. With 505,900 crore rupees ($76 billion), Gautam Adani became the second richest Indian billionaire, nearly quadrupling his wealth from Rs140,200 crore during the pandemic, while his elder brother Vinod Shantilal Adani grabbed eighth spot on the list, with his wealth tripling to Rs131,600 crore.

  • Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

    Production has begun at a new auto plant in north Alabama and the companies running the facility continue to hire workers at a brisk pace. Work on the first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicles began with the press of a button at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

  • United says 273 employees reported they were vaccinated after the company said they would be fired over the company's strict vaccine mandate

    United said Thursday nearly half of its unvaccinated workers had provided inoculation proof since they faced termination over the vaccination policy.

  • China’s Coal Miners Told to Produce Even If They’re Over Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s leadership has told the country’s state-owned miners to produce coal at full capacity for the rest of the year even if they exceed annual quota limits as they struggle with the deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC

  • China gorges on American grain-fed beef amid shrinking supplies from Down Under

    As Australian beef exports to China wither amid diplomatic tensions, demand there for U.S. grain-fed beef has soared, fuelled by the appetites of a growing Chinese middle class. Hotpot restaurants, Japanese barbecue chains and steakhouses, all expanding in the world's No. 2 economy, are swapping out Australian beef for U.S. meat. Several Australian suppliers were banned last year and shipments from others take too long to clear customs.

  • What you need to know about China’s power crunch

    For many in China, the past week felt like living in the 1980s, when China had acute power shortages due to the stunning pace of its economic growth.

  • Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North

    On Sept. 23, Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since the June 4 52-week high of $16.45. Ford’s stock shot up over 11% during the four trading days that followed and reached a high of $14.73 before entering into consolidation. See Also: Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes The Ford Chart: The sharp rise higher paired with the consolidation has settled Ford into a bull flag pattern on the dai

  • China’s power consumption reflects the role of US shoppers too

    Across China, lights are flickering off at homes and stoplights. Clothing manufacturers, aluminum smelters and factories turning out components for the likes of Apple and Tesla, are limiting production as provinces across China ration power. Constraints in supply shaped by factors like high coal prices and low electricity prices are bumping up against high demand, both from residential use and from a manufacturing boom driven by shoppers in the United States.

  • Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

    After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago. Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of natural gas are facing the burden of far more expensive fuel — and the prospect of much higher heating bills this winter.

  • The Price of Bacon Is at an All-Time High—Here's Why

    The cost has jumped a record-breaking 28 percent in just the last year alone.

  • Joe Manchin Just Cooked the Planet

    The senator won't quit fossil fuels and is going to neuter the reconciliation bill — and we're all going to pay the price

  • Slew of Ford recalls affect more than a million vehicles

    Ford is closing out September with the sad task of alerting owners to five different recalls, two of them camera related. The first is a safety compliance recall affecting 620,246 units of 12 models from the 2020 model year: Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150 and Super Duty, Mustang, Ranger, and Transit, plus the Lincoln Corsair, MKX, and Nautilus. On these vehicles, the circuit board in the rearview camera suffers from insufficient electrical conductivity.

  • This 'is a perfect storm' of supply chain issues: project44 SVP

    Adam Compain, project44 SVP, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply chain issues plaguing the US.