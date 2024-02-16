Surprises? Bring 'em on, Marion County students tell Matt Manatee

Dear Friends,

My podmates and I had a lot of fun reading your letters and finding out that so many of you LOVE to be surprised! We took a vote and we agreed: Being surprised is usually a lot of fun, especially for us. Most of our days are pretty uneventful, and we like it that way, but we love it when humans come to our cove and swim! We never know when it’s going to happen, and it’s such a treat when we get visitors. The humans are always so nice, and they’re very polite about not touching us or our young.

That made me wonder if any of YOU have met a manatee like me. Have you swum in a manatee home and, if not, is that something you would like to do? Is there another animal you would like to see up close and meet? I’m very curious to hear what your favorites are and if you’ve already met any of them yet.

My podmates and I are very excited to hear your answers!

Your friend,

Matt

Editor's note: Please send letters, pictures and jokes to calendar@starbanner.com and write "Matt Manatee" in the message line. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. A selection will be published on Friday, March 8.

Dear Matt,

I would love to be surprised because I love surprises! They make me feel special. I feel like my family cares about me.

Your friend,

Adilynn Byall

Second Grade, Cornerstone School

Batman robot

Dear Matt,

I would rather be surprised because it’s fun. I love it so much. My family makes me so happy and I love to spend time with them. It’s the best!

Your friend,

Adrianna Higginbotham

Second Grade, Cornerstone School

Dear Matt,

I would rather be surprised. I love surprises! They are so much fun.

Your friend,

Kayden Fagan

Second Grade, Cornerstone School

Dear Matt,

There are three reasons why I enjoy surprises. One reason is because it is really fun and surprising. The second reason is because I get really excited to see what the surprise is. The third reason is because I can show my family. As you can see, I really enjoy surprises.

Your friend,

Abigail Herndon

Second Grade, Sparr Elementary

Dear Matt,

There are three reasons why I enjoy surprises. First reason is because if my family surprises me on going to New York, now that is exciting! Next reason is because I get a new phone. Last reason is I can go on a shopping spree. As you can see, that’s why I like surprises because they are the best.

Your friend,

Aliyah Hurell

Second Grade, Sparr Elementary

Dear Matt,

There are three reasons why I enjoy surprises. One reason I like surprises is because usually they are exciting. Next reason I like surprises is because they are wonderful, and the third reason I like surprises is because they are the best. As you can see I really like surprises.

Your friend,

Callan Lane

Second Grade, Sparr Elementary

Dear Matt,

There are three reasons why I enjoy surprises. First is they make me really happy. Next is you do not know what’s going to happen. Last is you get to do it with your family. I really enjoy surprises.

Your friend,

Madeline Thornton

Second Grade, Sparr Elementary

Dear Matt,

There are three reasons why I enjoy surprises. First, when you have a birthday, you can have a surprise. Second, because it’s very exciting. Last, because you can have a gift.

Your friend,

Yashi Patel

Second Grade, Sparr Elementary

Dear Matt,

I love surprises because my first surprise was my 6th birthday.

Your Friend,

Addy Frazier

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

Dear Matt,

I love being surprised. Let me tell you a time when I was surprised on my birthday. My family shouted Happy Birthday except for my brother.

Your friend,

Chris Demmer

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

Dear Matt,

I like being surprised! One time my mom surprised me on my birthday when she drove us to the science museum.

Your friend,

Ezra Cruz

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

Dear Matt,

I love having surprises. Let me tell you about the time I had a surprise. My family woke up early and set up a surprise for my birthday, and when I woke up they yelled Happy Birthday!

Your friend,

Harper Jarvis

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

Dear Matt,

I like to be surprised! I think getting tickets to go see an Orlando Magic basketball NBA game would be awesome! Your friend,

Luke Melvin

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

Dear Matt,

I do like to have surprises. Once my mom and dad made me a surprise Super Mario Party for my birthday.

Your friend,

Mason Garcia

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

NOW THAT'S FUNNY!

Dear Matt,

What do skeletons say before dining?

“Bone Appetit!”

Your friend,

Remi Licciardello

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

Dear Matt,

What does a snowman eat for breakfast?

Snowflakes.

Your friend,

Ella Garrard

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

Dear Matt,

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Little old lady.

LIttle old lady who?

I didn’t know you could yodel!

Your friend,

Liberty Wheeler

First Grade, St. John’s Lutheran

