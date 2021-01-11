The surprising age gaps between 8 celebrity LGBTQ couples

These celebrities have large age gaps.

  • For some LGBTQ celebrity couples, age is just a number. 

  • Sarah Paulson is nearly 32 years younger than her partner, Holland Taylor.

  • RuPaul and Georges LeBar; Matt Bomer and Simon Halls; and Tom Ford and Richard Buckley all have an age difference of 13 years. 

Throughout Hollywood, there are celebrity couples with significant age gaps, and the same can be said for famous couples that identify as LGBTQ

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, for example, have over 30 years between them, and other gay celebrity couples have more than a decade age gap. 

Here are eight LGBTQ couples in Hollywood with surprising age differences. 

Sarah Paulson is almost 32 years younger than her partner, Holland Taylor.

sarah paulson holland taylor oscars.JPG
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Paulson, who is 46 years old, said she thought Taylor, who turns 78 this week, was "probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman" when they met in 2005, according to a New York Times interview in 2016.

"There's a poignancy to being with someone older," Paulson also told the publication. "I think there's a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what's important, and it can make the little things seem very small."

Ellen DeGeneres is 15 years older than her wife, Portia de Rossi.

ellen degeneres portia de rossi 2014 oscars
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Today, de Rossi is 47 years old, while DeGeneres is 62, and the couple has been together for over 16 years

When DeGeneres and de Rossi met in 2004, they instantly felt a connection. 

"Portia and I constantly say to each other, 'We are so lucky.' Sometimes it's lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there," DeGeneres told People magazine in 2016.

Elton John and David Furnish are 15 years apart in age.

Elton John and David Furnish golden globes
Elton John and David Furnish. Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

In 1993, John and Furnish met at a dinner party. They tied the knot in 2005. Now, John is 73, and Furnish is 58, and they have two children together.  

"At the end of the day, our life is the same as everyone else's," David told CTV in 2015. "We're sitting around the table, looking at the newspapers, drinking coffee, watching television, playing with the dogs, and playing with the kids."

RuPaul and Georges LeBar have 13 years between them.

rupaul and his husband
Georges LeBar and RuPaul. David Crotty /Getty

A lot has changed since RuPaul met his future husband, LeBar, on the dance floor of New York's famous nightclub, the Limelight, in 1994. Today, RuPaul is one of the most recognizable faces in LGBTQ culture and hosts an Emmy-winning reality show. He's now 60 years old, while LeBar is 46.

"We've had our ups and downs and everything in between, and there isn't a person on this planet I like being around more than him," RuPaul told Interview in 2019.

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls are also 13 years apart.

GettyImages 592245898
Matt Bomer and Simon Hall. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In 2011, Bomer and Hall tied the knot in a private ceremony, and nine years later, Bomer is 43 years old and Hall is 56. They also have three children together. 

"My grandparents were together from the time they were teenagers on, and I used to ask them and they'd tell me, 'One day at a time,'" Bomer told ET in 2018. "So, I guess I try to adapt that philosophy, but also just having perspective. You know, at the end of the day, the family and our home life is the most important thing and keeps everything else in perspective."

Fashion designer Tom Ford and his partner, Richard Buckley, are also 13 years apart.

Richard Buckley and Tom Ford
Richard Buckley and Tom Ford. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In 1986, Ford was tasked with picking up clothes from Women's Wear Daily, a fashion magazine. While there he met Buckley, a fashion editor, and after just one elevator ride with him, Ford knew he found his soulmate. They moved in together barely a month later.

"He had come to that stage of his life at age 38, and I was at that stage at age 25, but we were both ready to settle down and fall in love and have a life with someone," Ford told Out in 2014.

Today, Ford is 59 and Buckley is 72.

Former "Project Runway" judge Michael Kors is 11 years older than his partner, Lance LePere.

michael kors
Michael Kors and Lance LePere. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

In 1990, LePere started working at Kors' fashion company as an intern, and the two have been a couple ever since. In 2011, the pair officially said "I do" in Southampton, New York.

"To marry someone as wonderful and special to me as Lance barefoot on a glorious beach is more than I could have dreamed of," Kors told WWD in 2011.

Now, Kors is 61 years old and LePere is 50.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are 10 years apart.

jesse tyler ferguson and justin
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita. Bruce Glikas / Getty

In 2009, Mikita, a lawyer, stopped Ferguson in an Equinox locker room to ask him about his new role on the ABC sitcom "Modern Family," sparking a romance. Nine years later, the couple is now married with one child, and Ferguson is 45 while Mikita is 35. 

"I love being able to introduce Justin as my husband," Ferguson told The Knot in 2017. "It's a word everyone knows the meaning of. It means the world to me to be married to the person I love. There's not a day that I don't wake up and acknowledge how lucky I am to not only be married but to be married to someone who means so much to me."

