The Surprising Asset You Can Use for Tax-Loss Harvesting

1
Mike Obel
·5 min read
SmartAsset: You'll Never Guess What You Can Use Tax-Loss Harvesting On
SmartAsset: You'll Never Guess What You Can Use Tax-Loss Harvesting On

Bonds have taken a beating in 2022, but the damage to your portfolio may be less than meets that eye, provided you handle those losses in a tax-smart way. That’s because a technique more commonly associated with equities can ease the pain of this year’s fixed-income losses. That technique is tax-loss harvesting, although when applied to bonds there are some key differences from the way the process is used with stock losses. Here’s what you need to know. A financial advisor can help you adjust your financial plan to deal with investment losses in bonds and other assets.

Tax-Loss Harvesting Defined 

Tax-loss harvesting is a way of using your investment losses to lower your taxes on capital gains. Basically, it shows the IRS that while you made money from some investments, you lost money from others. Therefore, you don’t owe as much in taxes. The process of tax-loss investing involves selling assets at a loss and buying similar investments. It allows you to take advantage of your losses for tax purposes and maintain your desired asset allocation.

Wondering why you have to sell an investment in order to realize a loss? Consider what it’s like to buy a new car. Its value depreciates as soon as you leave the lot, but you won’t realize the loss or see it impact your wallet until you try to sell the car. Similarly, you may know that your assets are underperforming, but you can’t claim your losses until you sell your investments.

You can harvest your bond losses for any or all of three reasons:

  • Offset realized gains elsewhere in your portfolio for this tax year

  • If you have leftover losses, you can reduce your taxable income by up to $3,000

  • Carry the loss forward into another tax year and use it in the future

Why Now May Be the Time to Harvest Bond Losses 

Bond losses on the scale currently being experienced make tax-loss harvesting of fixed-income assets appealing, according to Charles Schwab.

The first nine months of this year are the worst since 1926. All major fixed-income indexes fell in 2022, and some types of bonds fell particularly hard. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate 10+ Year Index has tumbled 29.5% as of the end of November, and corporate credits bonds have dropped 17.6%. Other double-digit losers include  municipal bonds, high-yield bonds, preferred securities, securitized bonds and Treasury bonds.

Consider the hypothetical case of someone in the 37% tax bracket. Over a year ago, this person bought intermediate-term municipal bond mutual fund shares. Due to the drop in the market, the value of that mutual fund today is $9,000. This person, perhaps working with a financial advisor, could sell the mutual fund for a $1,000 loss and use that loss to save on his or her tax liability, according to Charles Schwab. If the person used the $1,000 loss to offset other short-term capital gains, the person could potentially save $370 on his or her tax bill, in other words, cutting the $1,000 loss down to $630.

The Wash-Sale Rule

SmartAsset: You'll Never Guess What You Can Use Tax-Loss Harvesting On
SmartAsset: You'll Never Guess What You Can Use Tax-Loss Harvesting On

The wash-sale rule is an IRS rule that aims to keep investors from snagging tax breaks unfairly. The rule says that investors cannot gain the short-term benefit of selling a security at a loss and then buy a substantially identical security within the next 30 days. The “substantially identical” part of the rule is what often trips investors up. IRS Publication 550, which covers capital gains and losses, doesn’t offer a strict definition of what’s falls under this description. Rather, it states the following: “Ordinarily, stocks or securities of one corporation aren’t considered substantially identical to stocks or securities of another corporation. However, they may be substantially identical in some cases.”

Charles Schwab adds that you can’t avoid the wash-sale rule by selling a security at a loss in one account and repurchasing it within the 30-day window in another account: “Nor can you avoid it by having your spouse or a corporation you control purchase the same or substantially identical security. The IRS considers the totality of your trades, not just on an account-by-account basis.”

How to Decide Which Bonds to Sell

Here are some criteria for deciding which bonds to sell:

  • Bonds that have lost value. Consider the value of your securities relative to your cost basis, not your original investment.

  • Bonds with a shorter duration. Tax-loss harvesting can be an opportunity to better position your portfolio for the current market environment. Charles Schwab says the bulk of the move up in interest rates is likely behind us and that investors should extend the average duration of their bond holdings to take advantage of the recent move up.

  • Bonds with a lower credit rating. The opportunity to sell lower-rated bonds at a loss opens up the opportunity to move up in credit quality.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: You'll Never Guess What You Can Use Tax-Loss Harvesting On
SmartAsset: You'll Never Guess What You Can Use Tax-Loss Harvesting On

Fixed-income securities have been hammered in 2022. That opens the opportunity for tax-loss harvesting to reduce the losses and improve your investment portfolio’s prospect for stronger future gains. Just remember that tax-loss harvesting for bonds is somewhat different from tax-loss harvesting of equity losses. If you’re not sure whether your bond losses are candidates for tax-loss harvesting consult a financial advisor or tax attorney.

Tax Tips Tips for Investments

  • A financial advisor can help you decide how best to handle losses in the fixed-income securities of your portfolio. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Use our no-cost income tax calculator to see how much you will owe the federal government.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/PashaIgnatov, ©iStock.com/SIphotography, ©iStock.com/chingyunsong

The post You’d Never Guess You Can Use Tax-Loss Harvesting On This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Job Numbers Throw Cold Water on Hopes for an End to Interest-Rate Rises

    November unemployment stays low at 3.7%, while wage gains easily exceed economists’ forecast. Overall picture: a still-robust economy.

  • Do Correspondent Banks Charge Fees?

    Chances are that you don't think about the banks involved when you're giving money to a friend. That can be especially true if you're using a service like Venmo or PayPal to transfer money. Just like you may use a … Continue reading → The post What Is a Correspondent Bank? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Write a Residuary Estate Clause in a Will

    When mapping out your estate plan, you may come across the term "residuary estate." In simple terms, a residuary estate is any part of your estate that hasn't been distributed to your heirs through a last will and testament. Also … Continue reading → The post Residuary Estate Definition and Example appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should I Withdraw From My 401(k) to Buy a Home?

    Buying a home is an important financial milestone. In fact, it's most likely one of the largest purchases you'll make in your lifetime. You may be tempted to make a 401(k) withdrawal for a home purchase, especially if you need … Continue reading → The post Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Do I Owe Taxes on My Canceled Debt?

    Usually, if you have a debt canceled, you will owe taxes on the amount of the canceled debt. The Internal Revenue Service does not consider debt as income unless the debt is canceled. Then the canceled debt is regarded as … Continue reading → The post When Is Debt Cancellation Tax-Free? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Pros and Cons of Family Limited Partnerships

    For 2022, estates valued at up to $12.06 million are exempt from federal estate taxes. Wealthy Americans are re-evaluating their estate plans as a result, says Ronald Fatoullah, an elder-law attorney in New York. Many are transferring assets into family limited partnerships, or FLPs, as a tax-saving strategy.

  • I Want to Start a Retirement Account. What Are My Options?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for nearly all Americans. There is currently a gap of $28 trillion between what Americans have saved for retirement and what they actually need, and that's expected to grow to … Continue reading → The post How to Start a Retirement Fund appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Start Regulating the Crypto Markets—Immediately

    Former chairmen of the SEC and CFTC offer three steps U.S. regulators should take to make sure crypto lives up to its promise—without compromising the fairness and stability of financial markets

  • Sellers Slam Costco Stock Ahead Of Earnings; Lululemon, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Broadcom Also Set To Report

    Sellers hit Costco stock ahead of its quarterly report after the company posted another slowdown in monthly revenue.

  • Delta offers pilots hefty pay raises as unions flex bargaining power

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand. If the deal is approved by Delta pilots, it is widely expected to act as a benchmark for contract negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. Delta pilots will get a raise of at least 18% raise on the date the contract is signed, another 5% after one year, 4% after two years and 4% after three years, according to a draft contract seen by Reuters.

  • Goldman Sachs Warns Traders Of Shrinking Bonus Pool Even As Trading Revenue Rises

    Leading global investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) recently announced a shrinking year-end bonus for traders, despite seeing its trading revenue rising this year. Goldman’s annual trading revenue is $25 billion, and analysts estimate it will outdo last year’s mark by 15%. However, the company’s overall revenue fell by 21%. The bank has said it is currently dealing with a slowdown across its businesses, especially investment banking and asset management, Reuters reports. The slowdo

  • Got $300? 4 Sensational Stocks That Make for Rock-Solid End-of-Year Buys

    The bond market has trudged through its worst year ever while the broad-based S&P 500, which is typically viewed as an all-encompassing barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return since 1970. Despite the S&P 500 enduring 39 double-digit percentage declines since the beginning of 1950, every single one, save for the current bear market, was eventually cleared away by a bull market rally. Perhaps the best thing about today's stock market is that it's freer and fairer than at any point in history.

  • Is Life Insurance Part of My Estate?

    Estate planning is one of the most difficult and important financial planning processes you'll ever go through. It's complex, and the bigger your estate, the tougher it gets. While creating your estate plan, you may find yourself wondering whether your life insurance … Continue reading → The post Is Life Insurance Part of an Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T to Pay $6 Million to SEC Over Private Calls to Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to pay a $6.25 million penalty to settle an unusual lawsuit by federal regulators claiming its executives selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to Wall Street analysts.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid t

  • Skyrocketing slurs, racism, and antisemitic content on Twitter may encourage domestic terrorists, report warns: 'Violence is inevitable'

    Elon Musk says impressions on posts containing hate speech are down overall, but researchers say slurs and antisemitic content are skyrocketing.

  • Twitter Firings Shrank Its Compliance Teams. Now It Risks Investigations and Big Fines

    (Bloomberg) -- The work of two key teams that Twitter Inc. relied on to comply with regulators abruptly stopped amid a rash of layoffs, resignations and firings, according to two people familiar with the matter. That puts the social media giant at risk of investigations and hefty fines, the people said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for

  • Should I Use An HSA as a Backup for My 401(k)?

    Two of the most common vehicles for building savings are the 401(k) and the health savings account, or HSA. While the HSA isn't a traditional retirement account, at least not formally, it can provide you with significant value when your … Continue reading → The post HSA vs. 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These money and investing tips can help you know when the bull market has come back to stay

    Capitulation occurs when investors give up because of despair, the last emotional stage of bear market grief. The key word for investors to decipher the Fed’s next move is ‘moderation,’ strategist Ed Yardeni says.

  • Saudi Aramco's Luberef expects to raise up to $1.32 billion from IPO

    Saudi oil giant Aramco's base oil subsidiary Luberef expects to raise up to 4.95 billion riyals ($1.32 billion) from its initial public offering, it said, if it prices at the top of a range announced on Sunday. State-led IPO programmes in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have helped equity capital markets in the oil-rich Gulf, in sharp contrast to the United States and Europe, where global banks have been trimming headcount in a dealmaking drought. Gulf issuers have raised about $16 billion through such listings this year, accounting for about half of total IPO proceeds from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv data shows.