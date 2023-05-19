Surprising discoveries for the week of May 15: Peanut allergy solutions, mosquito repellants, no asteroids
A skin patch could prevent peanut allergies
The patch was statistically superior to a placebo in reducing sensitivity to the nuts.
Australian wildfires have worsened African droughts and Atlantic hurricanes
A firefighter doing a controlled burn in Sydney, Australia before wildfire season in 2020.
The blazes set off a rare three-year La Niña from late 2019 through 2022 as smoke shifted cloud and rain belts.
Camping enthusiasts have a new reason not to bathe
Soap can cause mosquitoes to swarm. Read more little-known facts about mosquitoes.
There’s a collective noun for that
This one’s called a “murder.”
An extensive catalog supplies every word for a group of individual things you could possibly want, but fair warning, no one really has a say over which words are correct.
Don’t bother looking up... for another century
You won’t hear this for awhile.
It’s unlikely a killer asteroid will strike in that time frame, although smaller ones sure might.
The world’s biggest banknote printer said the demand for cash hit a two-decade low
