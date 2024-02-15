Surprising Mike Boudreaux endorsements likely to shake up the Republican field in CD-20 race

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday morning brought major political developments in the race for the California’s 20th Congressional District, formerly held by Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and state Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced they will be endorsing Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, not Kern County’s own Vince Fong, the current assemblymember.

“It was a shocker, a big surprise,” said Mark Salvaggio, a former Bakersfield City councilmember and long-time independent political observer. “No, we didn’t see it coming.”

The highly anticipated announcement, labeled by the Boudreaux campaign as a “special announcement regarding 20th Congressional District,” revealed the Grove and Youngblood endorsements viewed by some as a slap in the face for Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong.

Who is running for the 20th Congressional District seat?

In their respective speeches, Sen. Grove said, “I’m asking all of you to join me here today in endorsing and supporting Mike Boudreaux for Congress.”

Sheriff Youngblood said, “I’m extremely proud to endorse Mike Boudreaux as the next Congressman.”

In a separate interview with 17 News following the press conference, Sen. Grove added, “I really just like the attributes that I saw in Mike Boudreaux. [It’s] nothing against Assemblymember Fong … and that’s why I’m here with Sheriff Donny Youngblood and the Bakersfield Police Officers Association and the Kern Law Enforcement Association to endorse [Boudreaux].”

Grove also noted she has worked with Boudreaux for a decade, as a current representative of California’s 12th Senate District and former Assemblymember, on a variety of issues, including agriculture and human trafficking.

“The senate seat overlaps Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties, the Assembly seat overlapped Kern and Tulare counties, and I think he’s an extraordinary member of our community.”

“Mike Boudreaux will answer when you call. He’s willing to be a problem solver, regardless of how big or how small your problem might be, no matter how you might feel about it.”

Youngblood also emphasized the need for multi-county representation: “The congressional district isn’t Kern County, it’s several counties involved … I wouldn’t have endorsed Mike Boudreaux if he wasn’t the best man for the job. I wouldn’t endorse him if I didn’t think he’d do what we all want. Tulare County and Kern County are very similar in our thought process.”

“I was president of the California State Sheriff’s Association, now he is, and we’re neighboring counties,” the Kern County sheriff added. “We’ve been friends, it was difficult not to because I believe he’s the best for the job.”

You can drop off your completed ballot at a Kern County drop box before Election Day. Here’s how and where.

But what does this all mean for Kern County politics, especially the local Bakersfield GOP base loyal to Vince Fong?

“The biggest reason was Mike Boudreaux and I really think a lot alike,” Sheriff Youngblood also said of his backing Boudreaux. “On immigration, I know he’s been called a liberal, I know he’s been called soft on immigration, which is disingenuous at best, maybe a total lie.”

The “lie” Youngblood mentioned is in reference to attack ads targeting Boudreaux, which may have ended up being more negative for Fong.

“I called the other [candidate] Mr. Fong about the ads, and he stood by them,” Youngblood said. “And I said you leave me no choice; I’m going to endorse Mike Boudreaux.”

Senator Grove too acknowledged she was disappointed by the negative ads and that they influenced her endorsement decision.

On the division these endorsements could create, Salvaggio said, “Shannon Grove and Donny Youngblood have historically tied to the local Republican party [political] machine operating out of Cathy Abernathy’s Western Pacific Research [firm]. So, they broke rank, they showed an independent streak here.”

More legal challenges appear headed for Vince Fong’s Congressional bid

He added: “They’ve always been the team player in the local Republican establishment.”

Long-time GOP Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the poster child of that “machine,” is endorsing Fong.

“The Democrat mantra is to eliminate Republicans,” said Sheriff Youngblood. “The Republican mantra seems to be, eliminate other Republicans. And I’m really troubled by that.”

Cathy Abernathy declined to comment for this story.

Vince Fong’s campaign provided 17 News a statement on the endorsement. When asked if the Assemblymember knew about the endorsements prior to the announcement, however, 17 News did not hear back.

Senator Shannon Grove stated she’s had conversations with Fong on the endorsements but declined to say if Fong was informed prior to Wednesday morning.

Read the full Vince Fong for Congress campaign’s statement below:

“We are seeing our momentum grow each and every day as voters across the Central Valley choose experienced, tested, trusted leadership and join Assemblyman Fong’s campaign for Congress. We look forward to successfully emerging from the march primary with the support of voters across the Central Valley.”

In other CD-20 news, independent candidate T.J. Esposito told 17 News he’s suspending his run for Congress and instead running as a write-in candidate for the 32nd Assembly District seat — the seat currently held by Vince Fong.

Esposito also said he will fully endorse Sheriff Boudreaux.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.