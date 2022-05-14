Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), SNAP provided food security to about 41.5 million people in 2021, with an average benefit of $218.14 per person.

Recipients use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to receive funds and make purchases, and they can use those cards to buy a whole lot more than just standard groceries. Here's a look at some of the more unusual things that SNAP will pay for.

Find: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
SNAP Schedule 2022: April Payments

Twin Design / Shutterstock.com
Twin Design / Shutterstock.com

Energy Drinks -- Some, at Least

You can use SNAP funds to buy energy drinks, but only if they meet the USDA's strict standards. If the energy drink has a "nutritional facts" label, it makes the cut, according to New York SNAP EBT. If it has a "supplemental facts" label, it's considered a supplement and cannot be purchased with EBT. That means Red Bull, Rockstar and Starbucks Double Shot make the grade, but 5 Hour Energy, Bang Shot and Tweaker do not.

POLL: How Much Do You Expect Your Tax Refund To Be This Year?

Feyyaz Alacam / Shutterstock.com
Feyyaz Alacam / Shutterstock.com

Coffee and Tea -- the Kind You Make Yourself

You can use SNAP to buy packaged coffee -- not to mention creamer -- and that includes Keurig-style K-cups. You cannot, however, buy coffee that's ready to drink. If you're thinking that you'll make your own coffee at home and just switch to tea when you're out, that won't work either. Tea, too, is limited to packaged and unbrewed because the USDA doesn't allow SNAP funds to be used to buy any hot beverages.

CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com
CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com

Hunting and Fishing Gear -- But You Have to Live Way, Way Out There

Even if you live in a rural area and kill what you eat, you can't just swipe your EBT card to pick up a new fiberglass rod at Bass Pro Shops -- but hunting and fishing gear is SNAP-eligible for a very specific and very tiny population. According to the USDA, some residents in the most remote parts of Alaska rely almost exclusively on hunting and fishing to feed their households because of the extreme difficulty involved with buying food at stores.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services gives qualifying households special identification cards. They can't buy guns and ammo, but they can buy things such as nets, rods, harpoons, lines and knives.

hapabapa / iStock.com
hapabapa / iStock.com

Restaurant Meals -- for Certain People in Certain Places

You can't use SNAP to pay for dine-in restaurant meals -- unless you qualify for the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) and live in a state that participates in it. RMP serves vulnerable populations like the elderly, people experiencing homelessness and the disabled.

Participating restaurants must offer meals at "concessional prices" to qualifying diners.

While it's not as limited as Alaska's subsistence hunting program, very few states participate in RMP. It's available all over California, Arizona, Michigan, Maryland and Virginia, as well as in select counties in Rhode Island.

Good Question: Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Kyselova Inna / Shutterstock.com
Kyselova Inna / Shutterstock.com

Seeds and Plants

The USDA allows SNAP recipients to buy edible plants like basil or food-producing plants like tomato plants with their EBT cards, as well as seeds for growing their own food. The USDA says you can grow $25 worth of produce for every dollar spent on seeds and fertilizer, yet Modern Farmer says this important inclusion is one of the least known parts of the whole SNAP program.

You can use your EBT card to get seeds and plants at any SNAP-approved retailer, including farmer's markets.

Walmart.com
Walmart.com

Gift Baskets -- Depending on What's Inside

The USDA allows you to spend SNAP funds on gift baskets and similar purchases as long as at least half of what's inside is edible. Even if they contain eligible edibles, nonfood items such as toys, stockings and tins don't count if "the value of the non-food part of the item clearly accounts for more than 50% of the purchase price," according to the USDA. The agency gives the example of a stuffed holiday bear that comes with a small package of chocolate: That won't count. A gift basket containing mostly meat and cheese, however, would be acceptable.

Stephanie Botkin / Shutterstock.com
Stephanie Botkin / Shutterstock.com

Live Lobsters

Like tobacco, alcohol, vitamins and medicine, live animals are on the USDA's list of items that you can't buy with SNAP benefits. There are, however, a few rare exceptions, including shellfish, "fish removed from the water" and "animals slaughtered prior to pick-up from the store."

That means that, while you can't use your EBT card to buy a puppy from a pet store, you can use SNAP to buy a lobster to bring home to meet its unfortunate fate on your kitchen stovetop.

dontree_m / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dontree_m / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Snacks of All Kinds

Most people probably know that SNAP recipients can use their EBT cards to buy household grocery staples such as meat, milk, eggs, vegetables and bread, but what's not as well known is the long list of snacks that are on the USDA's approved list. It includes everything from marshmallows and marzipan to pudding and popsicles.

Cakes, pies, doughnuts, muffins, pastries and all sorts of other things cakey and flaky make the list, as do chips, crisps, popcorn and finger food of all stripes. Ice cream, candy, chocolate, custard, scones, churros and much, much more all get a pass from the USDA -- in fact, if a kid can dream of it, chances are good SNAP will pay for it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Finally, There's a Retinol Alternative That Reduces Fine Lines Without Irritation — Shoppers Say It Works in Two Weeks

    A good retinol alternative can be very hard to come by. There are many reasons out there to not want to work retinol into your skincare routine — maybe you’re pregnant, maybe you’ve got super sensitive skin or maybe you just don’t have to worry about the amount of hydration (and sunscreen) involved in using […]

  • Aldi’s garden furniture range is back to spruce up your outdoor space in 2022

    The springtime range is here – but you better be quick

  • Will I Ever Stop Thinking About the Dolly Parton Taco Bell Mexican Pizza TikTok Musical?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Thanking God/Oprah that Hacks is back.Reeling possibly forever over this Dolly Parton/Taco Bell news.Some important movies to watch.Some important Netflix info to ponder.Thanking God/Oprah for Christine Baranski.Hollywood Mad

  • 'Worst Day Yet': Flooding Submerges Farms and Roads in South Manitoba

    Heavy rainfall began causing major flooding in the Red River Valley in Manitoba on Thursday, May 12, and continued into the weekend.On May 11, NASA’s Earth Observatory said the Red River Valley, which runs through Manitoba, North Dakota, and Minnesota, was experienced its worst flooding in a decade following “an extreme spring blizzard, multiple rainstorms, and melting winter ice” that was causing the Red River of the North and its tributaries to swell.This footage taken Harley Siemens on Friday shows waters submerging roads and agricultural land in the community of Rosenort, just west of the Red River in south-central Manitoba..Siemens posted the video on Twitter where he said it was “the worst day yet of #flood22”, with high wind gusts creating “massive waves” and the water rising “almost 1 foot”.Canada’s Hydrologic Forecast Center issued a flood warning for southeastern Manitoba and said the region could receive up to two inches of rain by Saturday, May 14, with higher amounts possible in the western and southeast regions. Credit: Harley Siemens via Storyful

  • A no-bake, Snickers Apple Pie? Five recipes to try for National Apple Pie Day

    From the traditional apple pie to hand pies and decadent, no-bake Snickers apple pie, here are five recipes to celebrate National Apple Pie Day on May 15.

  • Cordless hot brush straightens hair

    The Dafni Allure Portable Hair Straightening Brush is a small, cordless brush straightener that's meant to make straightening hair easy. The little brush has some big claims, like how it can work for any hair type, style up to three heads on just one charge, and how it stays at 365 degrees to avoid heat damage. Producer Nico Reyes tries the straightening brush on her curly hair and has her friend Sydney test the brush on her wavy hair to see if the brush actually can straighten different hair types and keep hair silky smooth with no damage. Product used in video: Dafni Allure Portable Hair Straightening Brush, $199 https://amzn.to/3EdiogJ

  • Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

    All of the Mid-South is under a level 2/5 risk zone for Sunday night into Monday.

  • Cheering for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs? Here are 3 recipes to make on game day

    These easy, crowd-pleasing recipes for Phoenix Suns fans include orange and purple buffalo chicken salad, black bean dip and roasted purple potatoes.

  • 8 Summer Grocery Deals at Walmart

    Summer is on the horizon, heading our way in a bit more than a month. In many places, warm weather has already marched in and made itself at home, and the promise of long days with balmy temperatures...

  • This TikTok-Viral Salad Spinner Also Has a Secret Function & Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed

    Any game-changing item that saves time and space is a keeper in your kitchen. So, we’ve found another kitchen tool must-have that you didn’t know could exist. Thanks to Tik-Tok, this viral salad spinner find at Amazon will make even the smallest job incredibly easy. Dreamfarm’s Spina is an all-in-one product that doubles as a […]

  • You can't beat the amazing discounts this weekend at Walmart — save over $300!

    Grab these huge markdowns on your favorite brands like Apple, Nintendo, Olay and more!

  • 7-year-old stuck in school bus door was dragged nearly 600 feet, Maine cops say

    The boy’s mother was reportedly chasing after the bus trying to get the driver to stop.

  • 6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

    Walmart is a store that sells just about everything. From groceries and household items to books and baby clothes, there's not a whole lot you can't get at the retail giant. However, even if you're a...

  • Suns vs. Mavericks: Everything you need to know about NBA playoff series Game 6

    Rundown of biggest storyline, key matchup, team stats, who could emerge as the Suns' X-factor, and injury report for Thursday's Game 6 in Dallas.

  • French toast casserole is easy to make and looks exquisite

    This delicious brunch recipe is almost entirely made the night before.

  • Hungry for brisket, ribs or chicken? If so, we have bbq restaurants to try this weekend

    The weekend is almost here, and if your taste buds are calling out for barbecued food, then you will want to consider these three places to try.

  • House Democrats urge Biden to lift Venezuela sanctions

    A group of 18 progressive House Democrats sent a letter to President Biden, urging him to lift all sanctions against Venezuela that “exacerbate the humanitarian situation” in the country. In a letter dated May 10, led by Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Jesús García (D-Ill.), the group wrote, “It is clear that broad sanctions have failed to achieve their…

  • Biden administration cancels offshore oil lease sales in Gulf Coast, Alaska

    The Interior Department announced the decision Wednesday night, citing a lack of industry interest in drilling off the Alaska coast and “conflicting court rulings” that have complicated drilling efforts in the Gulf of Mexico, where the bulk of U.S. offshore drilling takes place,

  • Finland's president initiated phone call with Putin to tell him the country is applying to join NATO

    "The conversation was direct and straight-forward and it was conducted without aggravations," Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said.

  • Biden administration cancels Alaska oil and gas lease sale

    The Interior Department has canceled planned oil and gas lease sales in Alaska. The decision, which halts the potential to drill oil across one million acres in the Cook Inlet, comes as gas prices reach record highs. Drew Caputo, the vice president of litigation for lands, wildlife and oceans for the environmental advocacy group Earthjustice, joins Lana Zak to discuss.