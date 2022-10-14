Surprising Things You Can Buy at Home Depot

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Home Depot is a wonderland of utilities. From tools and materials to tips, it's almost guaranteed that you'll find the help you're looking for there.

Home Depot stores are huge on the inside. With so much space inside, there is a good chance that you haven't explored every corner of your local one. Have you ever wondered what else stocks those shelves that you haven't seen yet? Here are nine surprising things that you can buy at Home Depot.

Dean Clarke / Shutterstock.com

1. Wolf Urine

Yeah, you read that right. If you need some protection for your garden from pests, then wolf urine could be your solution -- quite literally. The scent of a predator will drive away any small intruding critters from the area that needs protection.

hdowl

2. Owl Statues

These owl statues could keep pests out of your yard and also function as garden decor. This faux owl is made of durable, environmentally friendly material, so you could put the little fella anywhere you please!

Deagreez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Disco Ball Globe

This decorative disco ball globe could accentuate any office or bedroom. They're made of durable materials like stainless steel and aluminum and come in your choice of gold or silver.

RUBEN RAMOS / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Plush Horse Head Wall Mount

Whether your kid has a wild west-themed room or not, this decorative plush horse head wall mount is simply adorable. It has a small loop for hanging on the nape to make installation and removal easy.

David Baron / Flickr.com

5. A Variety of Tree Faces

Have you ever wondered what your trees look like with faces on them? If not, are you curious now? Well, Home Depot's got you covered. They have a small variety of tree faces, from regular ol' faces to ones that look like a deer with antlers.

Shutterstock.com

6. Camping Toilet Waste Bags

Home Depot also has you covered for your next extended trip away from civilization. These discreet toilet bags are made durable and designed to keep odors inside.

elbud / Shutterstock.com

7. Dog Agility Training Bar

Home Depot's pet accessory section is plentiful with furnishings and other utilities for your dog's livelihood. Among them is this adjustable agility hurdle to exercise your dog's agility. It comes with a carrying bag so you can practice at the park too.

Lightspruch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Water Fountain for Pets

This water fountain is a total upgrade from a plain water bowl. It holds up to 3.2 liters of water so you won't have to refill it as often and it comes with a replaceable water filter.

champja / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Giant Jenga

Home Depot has a wide variety of outdoor games to choose from like cornhole or giant checkers. Among their ranks of giant tabletop games is giant Jenga. This well-known favorite is just as fun as a lawn game and is great for big outdoor gatherings of all kinds.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Surprising Things You Can Buy at Home Depot