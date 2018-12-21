The Surprising Ways Companies Assess Job Applicants

For every job seeker looking for their dream job, there is also a company hoping to find its dream employee. In order to find the perfect match, companies are learning to get more creative during the hiring process to streamline the search for the perfect candidate.

But with so many applicants applying to a position, how does a company really zero in on the standout applicants? Recruiters and hiring managers are screening candidates both ahead of time and during in-person interviews looking for red flags and the right fit -- and sometimes you may not even be aware of how they are screening you.

A man walks by a row of seated job applicants. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Here are a few new and unique ways that companies are testing applicants. In short, be prepared for anything!

1. Conduct a skill-based test

Companies are often looking for specific traits in potential candidates, such as being detail-oriented. Matthew Ross, co-owner and COO of RIZKNOWS and The Slumber Yard, says he presents potential video editors with a unique assessment test before hiring. During the interview, he will give the candidate raw footage and a set of pre-made graphics and ask them to create a short, one-minute video.

"We evaluate the flow and quality of the video but what most potential candidates don't realize is that the pre-made graphics we give them are incorrect (i.e. we purposely misspell a word, use the wrong color scheme, etc.,). Basically, we want to see if they'll actually see the mistake and fix it," says Ross. "This gives us good insight into their attention to detail, which is a key trait we want in our video editors."

2. Scope out your social media channels

Since we live in a digital, social media-heavy age, it's not uncommon for companies to ask applicants for their Instagram or Twitter handles, as well as a link to their Facebook profile. Recruiters and hiring managers will look at your social channels to better understand your personality and to catch any red flags (i.e., foul language, risque photos, etc.,) and anything that might not align with the company's culture and values.

Moreover, don't be surprised if an interviewer wants to look at your profiles with you during the interview! When you're applying to a job, it's always better to be safe than sorry with your social media sites, so clean up your online act because your future employer may be watching!

3. Invite you to spend a day in the role

Believe it or not, you might get to test out the job before you get hired. A "day in the life" visit also gives the company a chance to see how you'd perform, both in the role and with your potential co-workers.

Matt Dodgson, Director of Market Recruitment, says he has worked with clients who will first email a short screening test to a candidate and, if they pass, they will be invited to spend a "mini-workday" in the proposed position.

"This usually entails being given a project that can be accomplished within four hours (the candidate is given some prep materials beforehand), and then lunch with the team afterward," explains Dodgson. "We then conduct an in-depth interview with the candidate the next week to evaluate their performance and ask focused follow-up questions. We've found that this puts candidates on the hot seat, but it gives us and clients better insight as to how the candidate would fit within the position and the team."