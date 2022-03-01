A surprising New World Order: Europe is meeting the moment to challenge Putin

In the five days since Vladimir Putin ordered his brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, much has changed and none of it part of the Kremlin’s plan.

First, the Ukrainians haven’t crumbled, but instead put up fierce resistance to the invaders approaching Kharkiv and Kyiv. Ukrainian nationalism, that in the past was tainted with anti-Semitism and Nazism (Hitler’s invaders in 1941 were met as liberators and Ukrainian Jews were hunted down by their neighbors) now universally represents democracy, liberty and freedom, formed from the bravery and determination of a people led by Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish former comedian, facing down the mighty Russian army. This, while back in Russia, fearless protesters risking Putin’s wrath take to the streets to be hauled away by goons.

To the west, heretofore feckless Europeans are now not being so feckless as they see a real war on their doorstep and more than half a million refugees heading their way. Post WWII pacifist Germany is sending weapons into a hot war zone for the first time since 1945 and doubling its defense spending. The Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in office only two months, is the man of action, repudiating the let’s-be-pals-with-Russia line of the prior Social Democratic chancellor, Gerhard Schröder, a Putin stooge on Moscow’s payroll.

The toothless EU, charged with caring for those refugees pouring in, is now leading the way on sanctions and punishments, from booting Russia from the SWIFT international banking system to squeezing Putin’s oligarchs. For 75 years Uncle Sam was their protector, now the “kids” (the Germans/French/etc.) are standing up.

Even at the UN, it’s turning upside down for Russia, with straight from central casting Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya trying and failing to outfence the empathic Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya. A dozen Russian diplomats (read spies) posted at the UN have been given one week by Washington to leave the U.S. And starting today, Russia’s one month turn running the Security Council ends.

As Putin’s war enters its sixth day, with none of his objections achieved and setbacks everywhere, he must realize his colossal blunder.